Sharmila Nicollet: Where is Kenny Bednarek’s Girlfriend Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Sprint’ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get a documentary reality series that breaks all the walls between the star athletes of track and field sports and their fans. Therefore, of course, it’s season 2 – following some well-accomplished sprinters as well as a few new faces as they race for glory in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France – is absolutely no different. Amongst them is Kenny “Kung Fu” Bednarek, who specializes in the 200-meter race, resulting in his personal experiences and relationship with Sharmila Nicollet taking center stage too.

Sharmila Nicollet is Kenny Bednarek’s Biggest Supporter

Although it’s unclear precisely when Kenny first came across professional golfer Sharmila, it is believed they got to know one another on a dating app before becoming official on June 1, 2020. They likely found common ground over being athletes, only to gradually fall in love upon learning about each other’s true ambitions, core insecurities, real pasts, and deepest, darkest secrets. However, it’s imperative to note that while the sprinter was sharing pictures with her on social media almost from the get-go in 2020, she didn’t go public with their bond until Valentine’s Day 2022.

That’s not to say Sharmila was not sure of her bond with Kenny or had any issues in their relationship; it was likely just a personal preference or a cultural thing, considering she’s from India. In fact, the latter actually credits her for his success, asserting she was the one to help him heal from an injury that could have ended his career and then pushed him to take better care of his overall health. He has even gone as far as to say she makes him a better person through and through. So, for him, her unwavering confidence in him, her love, as well as her support are all he needs, as proven by his securing the 200m silver medals in Olympics 2020 and 2024.

Having Always Been Athletic, Sharmila is an Incredibly Successful Professional Golfer

It was back when Sharmila was just a young girl growing up in Bangalore, India, that she developed a deep passion for the world of sports before ultimately finding her calling in golf at age 11. She not only played basketball and tennis but was also a state-level swimmer, all the while maintaining her grades when she fell in love with the stick and ball sport at first sight. That’s when she decided to focus the majority of her efforts on honing her skills in this particular game, unaware she would actually manage to turn pro as soon as she turned 18 in 2009.

Sharmila’s first win in a major tournament at the tender age of 15 had ignited a lot of interest in her from many of the top Universities across the globe, yet she still chose to turn pro. She believed this was the best decision for her, and she was right – after all, in 2012, the 21-year-old became the youngest Indian ever to qualify for a card and play in the Ladies European Tour. Since then, she has even evolved to become the first-ever Indian to qualify for the China Ladies Professional Golfers’ Association Tour with a full card in 2017, held the full tour card on the Symetra Tour in 2019, as well as won not only 9 Amateur Tours but also 15 Professional Tours.

Sharmila Nicollet is Making the Most of Her Position as a Public Figure

Since Sharmila has already proved her mettle in the world of golf as a member of the Women’s Golf Association of India, the Ladies Asian Tour, and the Ladies European Tour, she is now expanding her wings to serve as an influencer as well as a philanthropist. In fact, this animal lover reportedly dedicates a lot of her time away from the course just raising awareness about animal cruelty and endangered species so as to help keep our planet balanced. As for her standing as an influencer, this proud wellness buff is admittedly working towards ways of promoting physical fitness as well as healthy living among both women and men alike.

Coming to Sharmila’s current standing with Kenny, it actually appears as if the couple is stronger than ever these days. In fact, not only is she close to his mother, but he has also already visited her hometown to understand her and her heritage better. Furthermore, it’s rather evident that these travel enthusiasts take vacations together whenever their schedules align to stay in sync while exploring the world together. Whether it be India, Thailand, the Bahamas, Indonesia, or different states within the US, these dog parents and family-oriented individuals have been everywhere in the four years they have been involved.

