Spencer McManes: Where is Gabby Thomas’ Boyfriend Now?

Whether you’re a fan of track and field sports or not, Gammy Thomas is a name you know (or have probably heard around) because of the wonders she has achieved over the past few years. These include a 200-meter Olympic bronze, a 4×100-meter relay Olympic silver, a 200-meter silver at the 2023 World Championship, plus a gold with a world record for the relay at the same. Therefore, as indicated in ‘Netflix’s ‘Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans,’ with her eyes now set on gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and her happy, healthy relationship with Spencer McManes, it’s evident she’s truly thriving.

Gabby and Spencer Have Long Crossed The One-Year Mark

Although neither Gabby nor Spencer has ever really opened up regarding their incredible romance with the world, we do know for certain they first officially got involved around October 2022. However, it wasn’t until March 2023 that they became public, with the latter sharing a photo series of all the times they’d blissfully spent together alongside the cute caption, “Vacation every day.” It was then that he stopped holding back altogether — from sharing more pictures of them on actual holidays, attending concerts, or just having a gala time to publicly flirt with her via likes as well as comments; he did it all.

Though arguably the best part of Gabby and Spencer’s relationship is the fact they truly understand one another as not only passionate athletes but also brilliant thinkers with individual opinions. After all, while the former is a 2018 Harvard Neurobiology & Global Health graduate and a 2023 University of Texas Epidemiology graduate, her boyfriend earned his Political Science degree from Yale University in 2017. He was even a varsity football player (quarterback) in his time, just as his partner served on the collegiate athletics team, but their approach was much different since she was (still is) training at an international level.

Spencer McManes is a Corporate Employee and Entrepreneur

It was actually in 2014 that Roswell, Georgia, native Spencer kickstarted his career as a Warehouse Assistant at Single Source for two months, only to then be an intern at Elavon and McChrystal Group in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Upon graduation, he actually returned to the ladder, just to gradually climb the ladder there from an Analyst to an Associate to a Senior Associate over a period of nearly four years. But then he chose to move on and be the Sr. Customer Success Manager at People AI for just over two years (May 2021 to August 2023).

It was within this period that Spencer launched his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand by the name of KAvia, which still seems to be thriving today with the help of several flavors and the overall quality of his product. But alas, since he hasn’t been able to do this full time and seemingly actually likes working corporate, he has even landed the position of Senior Customer Success Manager at DataGrail, which he has proudly been holding since August 2023.

Spencer McManes Cares Deeply for Everything and Everyone

If there’s one thing that’s evident through Spencer’s social media standing, it’s that whether it be his work, his girlfriend, his family, or his passion for sports, he’s deeply devoted to it all. In fact, if he’s not spending quality time with Gabby or working, he’s either hanging out with his loved ones or simply enjoying his passion for sports – these days, it seems like he plays rugby a lot. As if all that’s not enough, this Austin, Texas, resident has since even launched a podcast titled ‘Quantam Thoughts with Spencer McManes’ to really shine a light upon who he is, what he believes, and how he tackles life as a whole.

