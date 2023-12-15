Shawn Pilot’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Car Masters’ Deal Maker and Actor?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that automobile enthusiast, poker player, professional actor, and reality television figure Shawn Pilot is a man of many, many vibrant hats. This much is even kind of evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches,’ wherein we get to witness precisely how he navigates his role as the deal maker (or “wheeler dealer”) at Gotham Garage. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him — with a particular focus on his career trajectory, overall earnings, as well as net worth as of writing — we’ve got the essential details for you.

How Did Shawn Pilot Earn His Money?

It was reportedly back when Canadian native Shawn was a mere boy that he first developed a keen interest in the entertainment industry, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He thus eventually decided to relocate to California, where he stepped into the world of mainstream media and landed his debut acting role in ‘Three Kings’ (1999) as a supporting Berm Soldier. The truth is this George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, plus Ice Cube starring film did well, yet his career didn’t pick up in the way he’d hoped or expected, driving him to not be in the limelight for a while.

In fact, from what we can tell, it wasn’t until 2011 that Shawn probably returned to the public eye by featuring in a season 2 episode of an auto-makeover show called ‘Inside West Coast Customs.’ This reality production revolved around Ryan Friedlinghaus’ car repair, restore, flip business, and he’d appeared to work alongside his crew to add 2008 contemporary elements to a 1958 Corvette. The experience he’d gained through this, combined with the extensive personal knowledge he acquired over a lengthy period as well as unwavering passion, now helps him serve at Gotham Garage too.

It’s undeniable that Shawn is an extremely valuable member of Mark Towle’s crew because he’s the one to come up with new business ideas, often be the voice of reason, set up most middle-range commission/trade deals, plus handle negotiations as an expert. He actually has a great poker face for the latter, which is honestly no surprise considering he’s also a rather skilled card player — he’s so skilled that his side hustle is his poker career. According to reports, this 60-year-old has participated in nearly 70 live tournaments as of writing, through which he has even earned more than $400,000 (not including cash games).

Shawn Pilot’s Net Worth

Considering Shawn’s incredibly unique professional career, his public life, as well as his relatively recent dive into YouTubing, it’s evident he has managed to amass considerable wealth over the years. This wealth also comprises his Corvette collection, especially since the enthusiast has spent so many years chopping, fixing, and trading these vehicles that he currently has over 100 of them in his possession. Therefore, as per our estimates, Shawn’s net worth as of 2023 is likely around the $2-3 million mark.

