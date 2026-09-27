Where is Shelley “Siren” Beattie’s Family Now?

As a documentary chronicling the life, career, and mental health struggles of an American Gladiator who changed how people perceived hearing-impaired individuals, HBO Max’s ‘Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie’ is very poignant. After all, it incorporates not only exclusive interviews with her loved ones but also archival footage, her diary entries, her artwork, and records from her rehab facilities to really shine a light upon who she was. Her family – her parents as well as her three younger siblings – thus also plays a significant role as they shed insight into her early life and how she was always unafraid to follow her dreams.

Shelley “Siren” Beattie’s Family Still Vividly Remembers Her Competitiveness and Resilience

Although Shelley Beattie was born in Orange County, California, to homemaker Laura Mitchell and phone company employee Jack Beattie, she primarily grew up in Monmouth, Oregon. She was the eldest of 4 siblings, meaning she grew up in the company of her younger sister Teresa Beattie Wallace and two younger brothers, Jim Beattie and Matt Beattie. They resided in a beautiful rural farm area in Monmouth, and their early years were admittedly filled with joy and adventure since their father liked to have the kids be active. Whether it be hiking, camping, fishing, or just going to parks, they did it all as a family.

However, Laura maintains that her eldest daughter was inherently the most active amongst them all, even waking up early and roaming around the house by herself as a toddler. According to her accounts, Shelley used to love just playing around by herself until someone else woke up, and could even climb on top of the tables without any issues by the time she was 2 years old. Unfortunately, that’s how the toddler found a bottle of aspirin one day and decided to consume almost the whole thing, thinking it was candy, before deciding to continue on with her play. Fortunately, Laura saw what happened as soon as she woke up and rushed her to the hospital, where the young girl had her stomach flushed and was treated for salicylate poisoning.

It came to light that Shelley had ingested a lethal amount of aspirin, but she was okay because her activity level had kept her conscious. However, a long-term effect of this entire ordeal was her becoming deaf by the time she was 10 years old. As per the show and her siblings, their father didn’t handle being a parent and being a parent to a deaf child well, resulting in a lot of friction between him and the eldest daughter. In fact, following some difficult times and an intense argument, Shelley was even sent to foster care from the ages of 14 to 17 before returning home. She had endured a lot during this period, but her family could tell it only brought out her ambition and drive even more. They already knew she was competitive from their early years and the games they played, but they witnessed her fortitude and strength as time passed, which they say has always inspired them.

Laura Mitchell and Jack Beattie Seem to Lead a Quiet Life Today

While Laura Mitchell and Jack Beattie seem to prefer keeping their personal lives well away from the limelight these days, it does appear as if they continue to reside in Oregon. The former couple reportedly separated back in the late 1990s and have both since remarried. Not much is known about Jack since then, except for the fact that he tied the knot with a woman named Sharyl Beattie and they currently reside in Keizer. As for Laura, she married Bud Mitchell, and they seem to currently be living a good life in Sublimity, where they are surrounded by loved ones. From what we can tell, they have an adorable dog, are football enthusiasts, and are proud parents and grandparents. Laura also seems to have a passion for quilting, so much so that she even attends non-profit quilt shows to learn more and spend time with like-minded individuals. Honestly, they are enjoying their 80s, and that’s all that matters in the long run.

Teresa, Jim, and Matt Beattie Have Found a Balance Between Their Personal and Professional Lives

Teresa Beattie initially tied the knot with a man named Michael “Mike” Keizur, with whom she happily welcomed three sons into the world. Unfortunately, from what we can tell, their relationship crumbled apart before she found love again with John Wallace. They have been happily married since 2018, building a life for themselves in West Linn, Oregon, alongside their own fur baby. They are also surrounded by her three now-adult sons, their respective partners, and their children. It’s evident she is leading her best life today as a wife, mother, and grandmother, all the while also thriving as a professional. The Portland State University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology & Exercise Science has been a Sales Professional since the 2000s. So, today, she serves as Surgical Sales Representative at Aesculap, a position she has held since 2015.

As for Jim and Matt Beattie, they have both chosen to keep away from the limelight to protect their privacy and the privacy of their loved ones. However, we do know that they are both still based in Oregon, where they have settled down with the loves of their lives and have evolved into parents. Their priority today is thus providing for their loved ones while spending as much quality time with them as possible. They admit that they are still inspired by their late sister to keep going, so they do their best to keep her memories alive in their hearts. From what we can tell, the remaining three siblings seem to be each other’s safe space and share a tight-knit bond today, so they spend many a lot of holidays, weekends, and vacations together.

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