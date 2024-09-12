Sheridan Smith to Star in BBC Series ‘The Cage’

Sheridan Smith will bring her talents to another BBC series! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the actress will star in ‘The Cage.’ The show will start filming in Liverpool, England, in March 2025. Al Mackay will helm the project. The plot of the series is currently under wraps.

Smith is a versatile British actress who gained prominence with her comedic performances in sitcoms such as ‘Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps’ as Janet and ‘Gavin & Stacey’ as Rudi. The actress climbed even greater heights as a performer through her dramatic work, including her portrayal of Lisa Lynch, a woman writing a blog while battling cancer, in the critically acclaimed BBC drama ‘The C Word.’

Smith also won the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress for playing Charmian Biggs in ‘Mrs Biggs,’ a true crime drama about the wife of an infamous train robber. The actress delivered another celebrated performance in ‘Cilla,’ an inspiring biographical show about the titular singer, in which the performer displayed her vocal range by singing all the songs.

Smith’s recent performances are in Paramount+’s ‘The Castaways’ as Lori, ‘Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!’ as Linda, Sky’s ‘Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything’ as Rosie Molloy, and ‘The Railway Children Return’ as Annie. Her upcoming projects include ITV’s ‘I Fought the Law,’ in which she plays the real-life double jeopardy campaigner Ann Ming, who fought the legal system to secure justice for a murder victim when her killer was not convicted despite confessing to his crimes.

Mackay is best known for directing the ITV show ‘Without Sin.’ He most recently directed the true crime drama ‘Kidnapped,’ which chronicles the abduction of British glamor model Chloe Ayling under the pretense of a photo shoot. His other credits include ITV’s ‘Deep Water,’ AMC’s ‘Humans,’ Netflix’s ‘Crazyhead,’ ‘Banana,’ and ‘My Jihad.’

Smith previously filmed in Liverpool for ‘Cilla,’ hailing it as the greatest city in the world. While shooting the miniseries, she confessed that she had always wanted to work in the region. ‘The Cage’ has given her another opportunity to visit the city professionally, and we can imagine that the actress is delighted to do so. Other shows shot in and around Liverpool include ‘Tin Star,’ Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘House of Anubis,’ ‘Moving On,’ and ‘Broken.’

