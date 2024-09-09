Hamza Haq and Stephen Amell to Star in Crave’s ‘Underbelly’

Stephen Amell and Hamza Haq are gearing up to flex their acting range in an upcoming, darkly comedic crime drama. The Cinemaholic can confirm that Hamza Haq and Stephen Amell are starring in ‘Underbelly,’ a Crave miniseries directed by Robert Budreau. Principal photography is slated to take place between October 2 and November 22, 2024, in and around Toronto, Gananoque, and the Thousand Islands, Ontario. The project is being produced by Paige Haight, with Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Graeme Stewart, Aaron Martin, and Rob Budreau attached as executive producers.

The narrative revolves around Tommy (Hamza Haq) and Henry (Stephen Amell), who have grown up together and faced darkness and injustice from a young age. As a young teen, Henry is taken advantage of by his coach, and Tommy is the only one who comes to his rescue. As the two fight against their coach, they feel the brunt of going against him despite his predatory nature. The two friends eventually end up walking different paths, with Tommy’s rebellious escapades in his teenage years translating into living life as a drug dealer in adulthood. The main plot follows the struggles of cops as well as criminals in the dark underbelly of the Thousand Islands. The show promises an exploration of morality through characters who fall under varying shades of gray, with a backdrop of violence and internal darkness.

Stephen Amell is a seasoned actor well-known for portraying Green Arrow in The CW’s ‘Arrow.’ He also breathed life into the multifaceted character of Garrett in both ‘Code 8’ films, starring alongside his cousin brother, Robbie Amell. His recent work includes acting in Tubi’s ‘Calamity Jane’ as Wild Bill and Starz’s ‘Heels’ as Jack Spade. Amell will also be appearing in upcoming productions like Andy Hines’ ‘Little Lorraine,’ which is about a massive cocaine smuggling operation hidden within a network of funeral homes in a quaint seaside town.

Hamza Haq is a rising star recognized for his portrayal of Bashir Hamed in NBC’s ‘Transplant,’ Gopal Chandekar in Netflix’s ‘The Indian Detective’ starring Russell Peters, and Karl in ‘My Salinger Year.’ His other credits include ‘Crashing Eid,’ ‘The Queen of My Dreams,’ ‘With Love and a Major Organ,’ and ‘Viking.’ He will also be seen in Chad Faust’s upcoming thriller, ‘Ballistic,’ starring Lena Headey.

Robert Budreau is a filmmaker renowned for his distinctive storytelling and ability to bring complex characters to life on screen. He gained significant recognition with his 2015 film, ‘Born to Be Blue,’ a biographical drama about the comeback made by legendary jazz musician Chet Baker, starring Ethan Hawke. He has lately directed features like ‘Queen of Bones,’ ‘Delia’s Gone,’ and ‘Stockholm.’

The Thousand Islands is a region that stretches along the Saint Lawrence River between northern New York and southeastern Ontario. The area is named after the over 1,800 islands scattered in the river, ranging in size from large islands to tiny outcrops. The city of Gananoque is known as the gateway to the Thousand Islands and is a lesser-seen location in cinema. Similar projects to ‘Underbelly’ shot in Toronto include ‘Trap,’ Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Accused.’

