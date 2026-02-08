Shirley Pierce Murder: Where is Marlene Johnson Now?

It was July 2013 when the entire world turned upside down for the loved ones of Shirley Pierce as she was found heinously killed inside her Kannapolis home in Salisbury, North Carolina. As explored in Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: The Blame Game’ as well as Lifetime’s ‘Sleeping with a Killer: Shirley Pierce,’ she was targeted over needless, senseless jealousy. In fact, owing to the evidence available at the scene and her past tumultuous history with a particular individual, it didn’t take long for officials to identify her assailant, but her case only concluded in 2018.

Shirley Pierce Was Stabbed to Death in Her Home

Born on August 11, 1950, in Mooresville, North Carolina, to Mary Nell Lovingood and Joel Preston Goodnight, as one of their four children, Shirly Goodnight Pierce grew up in a loving home. The Rowan-Salisbury School District graduate was a force of nature as she had such confidence and charm that she was able to make genuine friends no matter where she went. She was also a very multifaceted individual as she navigated different stages of life with complete composure, including when her first marriage with a man named Randall Pierce failed in 1981 following 11 years of togetherness.

Since Shirley and Randall shared a beautiful daughter named Tracy Pierce, she worked hard to establish a stable career so as to support them and give her girl the best opportunities. She served as an Administrative Executive at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord for a while before finding herself joining Tuscarora Yarns in Mt. Pleasant as a personal Administrative Executive assistant to Martin Foil. According to loved ones, she was a pillar of the community as she not only worked hard to contribute but also organized charity golf days and gala dinners during her free time.

In fact, by 2013, Shirley was thriving. She was well respected at her job, a proud grandmother to a baby boy, and a loving fiancée to a textile salesman named Chuck Reeves. They had met through work during the late 2000s before falling head over heels in love, leading to them dating for four years prior to him getting down on one knee in the spring of 2013. Unfortunately, though, they never got to walk down the aisle as he found her dead in the bathtub of her home on July 23, 2013. She had multiple stab wounds across her face and neck, along with defensive wounds on her hands, but as per her autopsy, her cause of death was a fatal stab to the neck. That stab was so deep that the blade of the murder weapon – a knife – had broken off and lodged in her throat. It was only found during the autopsy.

Shirley Pierce’s Assailant Was Identified Within a Day

The first individual officials talked to as a part of their investigation was Chuch Reeves, the victim’s fiancé and the man who had dialed 911. According to his records, he had last spoken to his love at around 8:15 the previous night, discussing his plans to drop off his dog at her place in the morning because he was going on a business trip. The call had gone dead in the middle of their conversation, he said, but he assumed nothing of it at the time, as it had already been a long workday for them both. He told officials he’d called her on the fateful morning as usual, but grew worried when she didn’t pick up, so he drove to her home. That’s when he realized something was wrong because her place was ransacked and there were obvious signs of a failed blood spatter cleanup, the trail of which led him to her remains.

When officials canvassed the scene as well as the area, their first hypothesis was a robbery gone wrong, yet it was strange to them that a robber might try to clean up the scene later. Then, upon learning the details of her demise through her autopsy and the fact that she had been so brutally stabbed that the knife had broken off, they suspected the crime was deeply personal. Little did they know that as the news of the 62-year-old’s demise would spread, they would receive a call within hours that would break their case wide open and prove their second hypothesis to be true.

It was Shirley’s co-worker, Ervin Johnson, the Chief Financial Officer of Tuscarora Yarns, who had called them to allege he believed his estranged wife was responsible for the murder. He identified her as Marlene Johnson, leading officials to look into her and uncover her tumultuous history with Shirley. As per records, shortly after Ervin and Shirley began working together after he was hired in 2006, the homemaker became convinced they were having an affair. What followed was a series of alleged assaults, restraining orders, and separations that ultimately culminated in murder.

Shirley Pierce Was the Victim of Immense Jealousy

According to court documents, when Marlene had become convinced that her husband Ervin and his co-worker Shirley were having an affair, she hired a private investigator to gather some proof. She did so in September 2010 for a month, but the private investigator did not get any proof of any wrongdoing since there was no extramarital affair – they were both committed to their partners. Nevertheless, per reports, the homemaker could not let the feeling go, resulting in her hiring another private investigator to follow the victim’s movements, and then allegedly following her herself.

In fact, in February 2011, Marlene followed Shirley to the restaurant where she was having lunch with some other coworker, after which she attacked her on the sidewalk. “I will kill you for f**king my husband,” the former had screamed while punching and kicking the latter in broad daylight, after which legal action was taken against her. Within a few months, she was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor assault, inflicting injury, and two counts of assault & battery, as a result of which she was ordered to have no contact with Shirley.

As if that’s not enough, according to the ID original, even Ervin soon decided to separate from Marlene and get a restraining order against her after she slapped Shirley during a work gala. In the months to follow, it appeared as if all individuals involved were moving forward with their lives, especially as Marlene also started dating someone new and seemed to be happy. However, it later came to light that she still blamed Shirley for the breakdown of her marriage and was monitoring her and her estranged husband’s daily activities. With all these pieces of circumstantial evidence, Marlene was arrested on the charge of first-degree murder just after midnight on July 24, 2013.

Marlene Johnson is Currently Serving a Life Term in Prison

When Marlene was questioned regarding her whereabouts on the night of the murder, she claimed she was with her then-boyfriend, who initially corroborated the same before breaking under pressure. When pressed, he revealed his girlfriend had not only asked him to cover for her by lying but also to retrieve her computer and keep it safe because she knew it had incriminating evidence, like her surveillance. However, what really put the nail in the wall was the fact that her DNA was found across the crime scene, particularly on the paper towels used in the failed cleanup and on the shower curtain in Shirley’s bathroom.

Marlene stood trial over three years later, at the conclusion of which it took the jury less than two hours to find her guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Her conviction came in January 2018, with the belief being that she had killed Shirley in another part of her home, dragged her to the bathtub, tried cleaning up the scene, and then staged it as a robbery gone wrong before leaving. As a result, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with the conviction and the sentence both being upheld upon her appeal. Therefore, today, at the age of 72, she remains incarcerated at the medium-security Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, North Carolina.

Read More: Shirley Shell Murder: Where is Michael Gary Now?