5 Short Movies Like The Rat Catcher You Must See

Step into the captivating world of ‘The Rat Catcher,’ a short film inspired by a lesser-known Roald Dahl tale. This delightful cinematic gem is the third installment in a series of four enchanting short films created exclusively for Netflix by the visionary director Wes Anderson. Following the enchanting ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar‘ and the mesmerizing ‘The Swan,’ ‘The Ratcatcher’ seamlessly continues Anderson’s signature style, showcasing a myriad of breathtaking frames and delivering impeccable performances that draw viewers into its whimsical universe. The film’s stellar cast includes the talented Ralph Fiennes, who takes on the dual role of Roald Dahl (the story’s author) and the enigmatic titular character. Joining him are Rupert Friend as Claud, a resourceful mechanic entangled in the rat predicament, and the charming Richard Ayoade, who lends his voice as the film’s witty narrator and embodies the role of an astute editor.

The story unfolds in a picturesque English village, where a nameless ratcatcher is summoned to tackle a rat infestation plaguing a serene hayrick. What appears to be a straightforward task quickly takes a whimsical turn as our intrepid ratcatcher finds himself engaged in a comical battle of wits with the cunning rodents. ‘The Rat Catcher’ promises to be a delightful journey filled with humor and charm, a testament to Wes Anderson’s unique storytelling prowess and cinematic artistry.

Dive into a world of whimsy, wonder, and unexpected twists with short films like ‘The Rat Catcher’ – where imagination knows no bounds and every story is a delightful surprise waiting to enchant you. You can watch most of these short movies similar to ‘The Rat Catcher’ on YouTube, Vimeo, Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime.

5. The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022)

Directed by the creative minds of Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ weaves a heartwarming tale of friendship, akin to the enchanting camaraderie portrayed in ‘The Rat Catcher.’ In this animated adventure, follow the journey of a young boy, a wise mole, a cunning fox, and a gentle horse as they embark on an extraordinary quest to find a home. With the voices of the talented Jude Coward Nicoll, Tom Hollander, and Idris Elba, this animated gem brings these endearing characters to life, promising an unforgettable and emotionally resonant experience that’s sure to capture your heart, much like the whimsy of ‘The Rat Catcher.’

4. The Elephant Whisperers (2022)

Much like ‘The Ratcatcher,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, takes you on an extraordinary journey, this time into the heartwarming world of Bomman and Bellie. This South Indian couple dedicates their lives to the remarkable mission of nurturing an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu. As their unique bond deepens, it blurs the lines between the human and animal realms, creating a family like no other. This heartfelt short film documentary is a testament to the powerful connections we can forge with the animal kingdom and is a touching companion piece to ‘The Rat Catcher,’ reminding us of the enduring magic of cinema.

3. What Did Jack Do? (2017)

Stepping into the enigmatic world of ‘What Did Jack Do?’ by the masterful David Lynch, you’ll find echoes of intrigue and unconventional relationships, much like those in ‘The Rat Catcher.’ In this short film, set within a locked-down train station, a homicide detective engages in a surreal conversation with a tormented monkey, played by Jack Cruz, with David Lynch himself joining the cast. The peculiar and thought-provoking interaction between the detective and the monkey bears an uncanny resemblance to the mysterious connection between the rat and the ratcatcher in ‘The Rat Catcher,’ inviting viewers to explore the boundaries of human-animal relationships from a fresh perspective.

2. The Turning Point (2020)

Directed by Steve Cutts, ‘The Turning Point’ is a captivating animated short film where the world takes a dramatic twist. In this intriguing narrative, the roles of animals and humans are reversed, leading to a profound shift in power dynamics. Animals now reign supreme on Earth, while humans teeter on the brink of extinction. This thought-provoking film explores a topsy-turvy world, inviting viewers to ponder the consequences of such a profound reversal in the natural order. Both ‘The Turning Point’ and ‘The Rat Catcher’ explore themes of unexpected shifts in power dynamics and the consequences of unusual circumstances, challenging our perceptions of the world and our place within it.

1. Fish Friend (2013)

In ‘Fish Friend,’ a short film skillfully directed by Jordan Blum, we follow the captivating journey of ten-year-old Sally. She learns a profound lesson when she realizes, in the most unexpected manner, that her seemingly innocent goldfish is, in fact, a bloodthirsty piranha. As Sally and her carnivorous ‘Fish Friend’ develop an enduring relationship, beneath the surface, the pet conceals ulterior motives to unleash chaos on their unsuspecting neighborhood.

The intriguing interplay between humans and animals showcased in ‘Fish Friend’ bears a striking resemblance to the complex relationship explored in ‘The Rat Catcher.’ In both narratives, we witness the delicate balance between harmonious coexistence and the potential for conflict between these two worlds, offering a thought-provoking reflection on the dynamic between humanity and the animal kingdom.

