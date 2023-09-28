7 Short Movies Like The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar You Must See

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ based on Roald Dahl’s 1977 short story of the same name, is a fantasy short film penned, co-produced, and directed by Wes Anderson. This marks Anderson’s second foray into adapting Dahl’s work, following the success of ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ in 2009. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, joined by a stellar cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. The narrative revolves around a wealthy individual who stumbles upon a guru possessing the extraordinary ability to perceive the world without using their eyes. Intrigued, he embarks on a quest to master this unique skill, with the aim of employing it to gain an advantage in the world of gambling.

7. The Foster Portfolio (2017)

‘The Foster Portfolio,’ directed by Danielle Katvan, belongs to the drama genre. Adapted from Kurt Vonnegut’s short story of the same name, this short film features an ensemble cast including Roe Hartrampf, Joel Nagle and Rebecca Watson. It shows the life of a young stockbroker in the 1950s who discovers a wealthy client’s peculiar investment portfolio. As he unravels its unusual contents, he finds himself on a journey of self-discovery. Much like ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ ‘The Foster Portfolio’ explores a protagonist’s quest for something extraordinary, weaving an intriguing narrative from the pages of a beloved literary work, and taking audiences on a captivating journey of self-realization.

6. The Landlady (2011)

‘The Landlady’ is a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s renowned short story, with Katherine Maxwell at the helm of direction. The cast features Catherine Lydon and Jay Renshaw in key roles. The story revolves around Billy Weaver, who, during a visit to Bath, opts to stay at a charming Bed and Breakfast. There, he encounters the peculiar owner, a woman with intriguing pastimes. However, little does he know that she harbors a significant secret. As the plot unfolds, Billy must unravel the mystery before it’s too late, in a tale of suspense and intrigue reminiscent of Dahl’s signature storytelling. Both ‘The Landlady’ and ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ explore the themes of deception and the mysterious, revealing the hidden layers beneath seemingly ordinary situations.

5. Hotel Chevalier (2007)

‘Hotel Chevalier,’ a concise yet captivating 13-minute film written and directed by Wes Anderson, reunites former lovers portrayed by Jason Schwartzman and Natalie Portman in the intimate setting of a Parisian hotel room. Serving as a poignant prologue to Anderson’s 2007 feature, ‘The Darjeeling Limited,’ this short film provides a glimpse into the complex dynamics and unspoken emotions between its characters. Although they diverge in thematic content from ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ both films are enriched by the unique creative direction of Wes Anderson. Renowned for his distinctive storytelling and visually captivating style, both movies exhibit the hallmark Wes Anderson cinematography and narrative approach, creating a compelling parallel in their cinematic craftsmanship.

4. The Tell-Tale Heart (2008)

Directed by Robert Eggers, ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’ shares a kinship with ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ in its exploration of classic literature through film. The cast features Carrington Vilmont, Richard Easton and Dan Charlton. This short film, an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic story, dives into the eerie narrative where a solitary servant cares for his ailing master within the eerie confines of a desolate house. With meticulous period design and hauntingly realistic puppetry, Eggers skillfully brings Poe’s dreamlike world to life, mirroring the commitment to storytelling and visual artistry found in Anderson’s work.

3. The Strange Ones (2011)

Directed by Christopher Radcliff and Lauren Wolkstein, ‘The Strange Ones’ takes a different narrative path from ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ while maintaining a sense of mystery. This enigmatic short film, falling into the drama mystery genre, follows a man and a boy on an enigmatic journey with an unexpected stop at a motel swimming pool. While on the surface everything appears ordinary, the film artfully weaves a web of intrigue where appearances are deceiving. Starring David Call, Tobias Campbell, and Merritt Wever, ‘The Strange Ones’ engages viewers with its captivating storytelling and layered characters, reminiscent of the intrigue found in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’

2. The Wholly Family (2011)

‘The Wholly Family,’ an Italian short fantasy film written and directed by Terry Gilliam, invites viewers on a surreal adventure that traverses the boundary between reality and imagination within the enigmatic streets of Naples. With Cristiana Capotondi, Douglas Dean, and Nicolas Connolly in starring roles, the film’s dreamlike exploration of hidden places and symbols in the city evokes a sense of wonder, aligning with the fantastical storytelling seen in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Both films transport audiences to extraordinary realms, showcasing the transformative power of imagination and creativity.

1. The Lottery (1969)

Adapted from Shirley Jackson’s eponymous short story, ‘The Lottery’ delves into the unsettling traditions of a small village, mirroring the unexpected narrative depths found in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Directed by Larry Yust and featuring Olive Dunbar, William ‘Billy’ Benedict, and William Fawcett in its cast, this short film exposes the eerie underbelly of seemingly ordinary communities, akin to ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ which explores the extraordinary within the mundane. Both works compel viewers to reflect on the deeper layers of societal norms and individual choices.

