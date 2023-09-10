8 Shows Like Burning Body You Must See

In the realm of gripping Spanish crime dramas, ‘Burning Body’ (El cuerpo en llamas), a 2023 television miniseries, has set the stage for an intense and enigmatic journey into the depths of deception and mystery. Written by Laura Sarmiento and masterfully directed by Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá, this compelling series stars Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, and José Manuel Poga, promising an unforgettable experience for viewers seeking an adrenaline-pumping narrative.

Set against the backdrop of 2017, ‘Burning Body‘ is a fictionalized retelling of the infamous Crime of the Guàrdia Urbana in Catalonia. The story kicks off with the shocking discovery of a charred body near Barcelona’s Foix reservoir, plunging audiences into a labyrinth of toxic relationships, infidelity, violence, and explosive sex scandals. At its core, this gripping tale revolves around the enigmatic death of Pedro, a police officer, and the ominous entanglement of two of his fellow agents, Rosa and Albert. As the series unfolds, it unravels the sinister secrets lurking beneath the surface, all while exploring the depths of human deception. While ‘Burning Body’ claims to draw inspiration from true events, it doesn’t shy away from the art of dramatic storytelling, occasionally pushing the boundaries of suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Looking for your next obsession after ‘Burning Body’? Get ready to unravel more gripping crime mysteries that’ll have you hooked from the first clue. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Burning Body’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Girl from Plainville (2022)

‘The Girl from Plainville’ is a captivating American true crime drama TV miniseries, co-created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus. This gripping series skillfully reenacts the tragic events surrounding Conrad Roy’s death and the subsequent conviction of his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, for involuntary manslaughter. Set against the backdrop of Massachusetts, it unravels the harrowing tale of Conrad Roy’s 2014 suicide and the legal repercussions that followed, as Michelle Carter faced charges for her role in his tragic demise in 2017. Both ‘The Girl from Plainville’ and ‘Burning Body’ explore the dark underbelly of crime and its impact on individuals, diving deep into the complexities of real-life cases and the intricate web of emotions and relationships involved.

7. The Killing (2011-2014)

Adapted from the Danish series ‘Forbrydelsen’ (‘The Crime’), ‘The Killing’ is an American crime drama TV series brought to life by the creative vision of Veena Sud. Amidst the moody and evocative setting of Seattle, Washington, the show unravels the relentless murder investigations spearheaded by the unwavering homicide detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman). While ‘The Killing’ and ‘Burning Body’ are distinct in their storytelling, they both explore the dark undercurrents of crime, diving into the psychological complexities of their characters and the secrets hidden beneath the surface of their respective narratives.

6. Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

‘Worst Roommate Ever’ is a chilling Netflix docuseries helmed by director Domini Hofmann. It unveils four harrowing tales of roommates harboring malicious and occasionally violent agendas, transforming the lives of their unsuspecting victims into chilling real-life nightmares. While ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ and ‘Burning Body’ differ in format and focus, they share a common thread of unsuspecting individuals falling victim to the malevolent intentions of others. ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ explores this theme through the lens of sinister cohabitation, while ‘Burning Body’ delves into the treacherous relationships within a criminal context. Both series shed light on the dangers lurking behind the facade of trust, making viewers question the true nature of those around them.

5. I Am a Killer (2018-2022)

‘I am a Killer’ draws inspiration from real-life events of the 1970s, centering on the journey of a young detective who assumes leadership of a specialized police unit tasked with apprehending a notorious serial killer of women, infamous as ‘The Silesian Vampire.’ ‘I am a Killer’ and ‘Burning Body’ share a common thematic underpinning of crime and its far-reaching effects. While the former follows the pursuit of a serial killer, the latter examines the intricate web of relationships surrounding a murder case. Both series offer a window into the dark corners of human behavior and the profound impact of crime on individuals and communities, making viewers question the complexities of morality and justice.

4. Landscapers (2021)

‘Landscapers’ is a darkly comedic true crime drama miniseries crafted by Ed Sinclair and skillfully directed by Will Sharpe. This series is rooted in the harrowing real-life events surrounding the 1998 murders of William and Patricia Wycherley, featuring powerhouse performances by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards. Set in 2012, ‘Landscapers’ unveils the disturbing tale of this seemingly unassuming couple, Susan and Christopher, as their gruesome decade-old crimes resurface, shedding light on the shocking discovery of their involvement in the murder of Susan’s parents and the clandestine burial in the backyard of their Mansfield residence – a chilling crime that remained concealed for over ten years. Both ‘Landscapers’ and ‘Burning Body’ share the theme of hidden crimes and the unraveling of dark secrets, with each series delving into the intricacies of concealing and exposing heinous acts, ultimately revealing the complexities of human nature when confronted with the consequences of their actions.

3. A Friend of the Family (2022)

‘A Friend of the Family’ is an American true crime drama miniseries that chillingly recounts real-life events. The series centers on Robert Berchtold, who subjected Jan Broberg to abuse and two kidnappings during the tumultuous 1970s. Jake Lacy takes on the role of Berchtold, while Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace skillfully portray Jan Broberg at different stages of her life. The ensemble cast also includes Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, and Anna Paquin in supporting roles. Both ‘A Friend of the Family’ and ‘Burning Body’ explore the unsettling territory of trust and betrayal within interpersonal relationships. While the former delves into the horrifying consequences of a trusted friend’s actions, the latter unfolds the intricate web of toxic relationships in a crime context. Both series illuminate the dark complexities of human connections and the lasting impact of deceit and manipulation.

2. Candy (2022)

‘Candy: A Death in Texas’ (internationally known as “Candy”) is an American true crime drama television miniseries co-created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith. This gripping series features Jessica Biel in the role of real-life Candy Montgomery, who faced accusations of committing an axe murder in 1980, Texas. The victim, Betty Gore, is portrayed by Melanie Lynskey. Set in Wylie, Texas, the narrative delves into the disturbing events of 1980, where suburban housewife Candy Montgomery is accused of taking the life of her neighbor, Betty Gore. This harrowing incident unfolds amidst the backdrop of an extramarital affair between Candy and Allan, Betty’s husband, adding layers of complexity to the gripping true crime drama. ‘Candy: A Death in Texas’ and ‘Burning Body’ both share themes of hidden secrets, domestic violence, and the profound impact of crime on relationships, families, and communities, offering compelling narratives that delve into the complexities of human behavior and betrayal.

1. Des (2020)

‘Des’ is a compelling British miniseries comprising three parts, directed by Lewis Arnold and Luke Neal. The gripping narrative is based on the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, triggered by the shocking discovery of human remains that had clogged a drain near his London residence. The series delves into the chilling details of Nilsen’s crimes and the intense police investigation that followed, offering a harrowing glimpse into the mind of a notorious killer. ‘Des’ and ‘Burning Body’ both plunge viewers into the chilling world of true crime, with ‘Des’ exploring the psyche of a serial killer and the investigative process, while ‘Burning Body’ unveils the complex web of relationships and secrets in the aftermath of a murder. Both series offer a stark and unsettling portrayal of crime and its repercussions.

