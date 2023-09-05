Where is Netflix’s Burning Body Filmed?

Inspired by an actual 2017 case of the Crime of the Guàrdia Urbana, Netflix’s ‘Burning Body’ is a Spanish biographical crime series created by that revolves around the murder of a police officer named Pedro whose burned body is found inside a car parked near the secluded part of a reservoir. As the investigation gains some traction, the truth about the victim’s toxic relationships, cheating, sex scandals, and violence with two other fellow agents — his girlfriend Rosa and her lover Albert — takes center stage.

Now, while the investigators are determined to get to the bottom of the truth, Rosa and Albert go to extreme lengths to keep their names away from the murder case of Pedro altogether. Originally titled ‘El Cuerpo en Llamas,’ the thriller drama show unfolds in Barcelona, Spain, where the real-life murder case occurred and was investigated. So, if you are curious to learn all about the shooting sites of ‘Burning Body,’ just like many other viewers, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Burning Body Filming Locations

‘Burning Body’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in the Province of Barcelona. As per reports, the production for the inaugural iteration of the crime series kicked off in September 2022 and went on for about five months, before finally wrapping up in February 2023. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Province of Barcelona, Spain

The shooting for most of the pivotal scenes of ‘Burning Body’ is carried out across the Province of Barcelona, which is situated in the center of the autonomous community of Catalonia in the eastern region of Spain. The production team travels across the province and sets up camp on various streets and neighborhoods, mainly of the city of Barcelona, to shoot important sequences against suitable backdrops. While most of the exterior shots are taped on location, some of the interior portions of the thriller series are probably recorded on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in the Province of Barcelona.

Furthermore, the city of Manresa, which is the capital of the Comarca of Bages, serves as yet another primary production location for ‘Burning Body.’ Given the use of so many exteriors of the province by the cast and crew, some of its popular landmarks and attractions can be spotted in the backdrop of a number of scenes, including La Sagrada Família, the Arc de Triomf, the Torre Glòries, the Cave of Saint Ignatius, and La Seu de Manresa. Besides ‘Burning Body,’ its locales have been featured in multiple film and TV projects, such as ‘The Bourne Identity,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘The Invisible Guest,’ and ‘Who Is Erin Carter?.’

