Where is Netflix’s Who Is Erin Carter Filmed?

Created by Jack Lothian, Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is an action-adventure crime drama series that follows a British teacher named Erin Collantes who leads a quiet and normal life in Spain. Apart from being a teacher, she is also a mother and a wife. Her life spirals out of control when she gets caught up in a supermarket robbery and one of the robbers claims to recognize her. Now that the secret of her violent past is exposed, Erin must do everything in her power to clear her name as well as protect her family.

Featuring brilliant performances from a group of talented actors, including Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, and Charlotte Vega, the crime show unfolds in Spain as the protagonist tries to maintain her tranquil life, away from her action-packed past. Given her history in the United Kingdom, a few parts of the show also take place in England. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is filmed, here are all the necessary details about the same!

Who Is Erin Carter? Filming Locations

‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is filmed in Spain and England, particularly in the province of Barcelona and Kent. The original plan was to shoot the debut season between March and August 2022 but due to some delay, the production was postponed. Finally, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series reportedly commenced in May 2022 under the working title ‘Palomino’ and seemingly wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific shooting sites that appear in the Netflix show!

Province of Barcelona, Spain

A major chunk of ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is lensed across the province of Barcelona, a province situated in the center of the autonomous community of Catalonia. The vast and diverse landscapes of the capital of the province, that is, Barcelona, were utilized to the fullest by the production team as they set up camp all over the city to tape a number of important scenes against suitable backdrops. Whether it is the picturesque streets of Barcelona or the gorgeous beaches of the city, all these feature quite heavily through each episode of the action series. A few key portions are also recorded in Manresa, which is the capital of the Comarca of Bages.

So, you might be able to spot some popular landmarks in the backdrop, such as La Sagrada Família, the Arc de Triomf, the Torre Glòries, La Barceloneta, La Rambla, and the Venetian Towers. Other than ‘Who Is Erin Carter?,’ Barcelona has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Uncharted,’ ‘The Bourne Identity,’ ‘The Gunman,’ ‘The Laws of the Border,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

Kent, England

After wrapping up the shoot of season 1 in Barcelona, the filming unit of ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ headed to the ceremonial county of Kent in the South East England region. To be specific, the port town of Folkestone situated on the English Channel in Kent serves as one of the prominent production locations of the Evin Ahmad starrer. For instance, the Folkestone Harbour Arm appears in the backdrop of several sequences of the series. Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted recording important portions by some locals in and around The Stade and Court Approach Road in Folkestone.

Read More: Best Crime Series on Netflix