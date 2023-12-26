Loudermilk: 8 Satirical Comedy Shows You’ll Love

‘Loudermilk,’ created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, revolves around Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor. Set in Seattle, it follows Loudermilk’s unconventional methods as he leads support groups while dealing with his own personal struggles. Loudermilk’s acerbic wit and unfiltered honesty often clash with the traditional norms of therapy, leading to humorous and poignant situations.

The series delves into the complexities of addiction, redemption, and human relationships, portraying Loudermilk’s journey toward self-improvement amidst his colorful interactions with group members and friends. Through its blend of deadpan humor, raw emotion, and character-driven narratives, ‘Loudermilk’ offers a refreshing take on the challenges of recovery and the quirks of human behavior, providing both comedic and heartfelt moments that may leave you wanting more of something similar.

8. Baskets (2016-2019)

A dark comedy series centered around Chip Baskets, an aspiring clown with dreams of achieving success in the art form, ‘Baskets,’ sees his pursuit lead him to a clowning college in France, where he fails. Back in Bakersfield, California, Chip grapples with personal and professional challenges while working at a local rodeo as a rodeo clown. The series humorously explores Chip’s struggles, including his strained family relationships, financial difficulties, and the pursuit of his unconventional dreams. The show’s pursuit of aspirations and disappointments of reality match ‘Loudermilk’ by offering a similar mix of hysterical and often poignant portrayals of a man’s quest for fulfillment in a world that frequently doesn’t meet his expectations.

7. Bored to Death (2009-2011)

In the witty and offbeat series ‘Bored to Death,’ conceived by Jonathan Ames, we are introduced to struggling writer Jonathan Ames. Seeking inspiration and a change of pace, Jonathan decides to moonlight as an unlicensed private detective, emulating his beloved noir novels. With the help of his friends, the quirky comic book artist Ray Hueston (Zach Galifianakis), and his magazine editor George Christopher, Jonathan navigates New York City’s eccentric underbelly while juggling his writing aspirations and personal life.

As they are embroiled deeper and deeper in absurd cases, Jonathan’s soul-searching and quest for improvement will take on a similar tone to Sam Loudermilk’s. Through its eccentric characters and comedic adventures, ‘Bored to Death’ delivers unconventional humor that will resonate with fans of ‘Loudermilk’ who will find a similarly biting comedic style in both shows.

6. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2020)

The Tina Fey and Robert Carlock crafted whimsical comedy series, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ follows Kimmy Schmidt, a woman freed from a doomsday cult after fifteen years in an underground bunker. Determined to seize whatever life has to offer, Kimmy moves to New York City, embracing the world with her unwavering optimism and awkward smile. She finds herself rooming with a flamboyant struggling actor, Titus Andromedon, and working for the eccentric socialite Jacqueline Voorhees.

Kimmy’s childlike wonder and resilience in the face of adversity drive the series, as she navigates adulthood, relationships, and her quest for independence. While ‘Loudermilk’ can have depressive lines of thought lightened by its scathing commentary on societal norms, Kimmy’s blissful approach to dire circumstances with zany humor embodies the other side of the same dark-humored coin as ‘Loudermilk.’

5. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

‘Derry Girls,’ by Lisa McGee, offers a comedic yet heartfelt glimpse into the lives of a group of teenage friends navigating adolescence in the 1990s against the backdrop of Northern Ireland’s political tensions. Set in the city of Derry, the series follows Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and their English cousin James, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of high school life with the small challenge of martial law.

They tackle family dynamics, friendships, and teenage angst with humor and resilience. The show cleverly blends hilarious antics with moments of poignancy, capturing the essence of youth amidst the political unrest. Through its witty writing and authentic characters set against a somber backdrop, the show will appeal to those who appreciated the same in ‘Loudermilk,’ with the addition of a humorous portrayal of friendship, and teenage escapades.

4. Brockmire (2017-2020)

Developed by Joel Church-Cooper based on a character created by Hank Azaria, ‘Brockmire’ acquaints us with Jim Brockmire. Jim is a renowned and unhinged baseball announcer who, after a public meltdown, attempts to revive his career. Returning to the minor leagues in a small town, Brockmire faces personal and professional challenges as he tries to re-establish himself in the broadcasting world. His unfiltered and often inappropriate commentary, along with his struggles with alcoholism and relationships, are reminiscent of Sam Loudermilk. The series cleverly intertwines dark humor with poignant moments while satirizing the absurdities of modern media.

3. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

In ‘Catastrophe,’ created by and starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, a chance encounter leads to an unplanned pregnancy between Sharon Morris, an Irish schoolteacher, and Rob Norris, an American advertising executive. The series navigates their whirlwind romance, as they decide to raise the child together despite barely knowing each other.

Set in London, the show humorously delves into the challenges of their relationship, blending realistic moments with comedic situations. ‘Catastrophe’ cleverly combines a realistic portrayal of relationships with dry humor, sure to capture the attention of those who enjoyed a similarly unfiltered commentary in ‘Loudermilk,’ with an added bonus of a raw and humorous take on love and commitment.

2. Bupkis (2023-)

‘Bupkis’ is an electrified and fictionalized show based on comedian Pete Davidson’s life. It satirizes the day-to-day existence of a moderately famous entertainer using his humorous interactions with the industry, and wider societal elements. Created by the lead actor himself along with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, the show is rich in self-deprecating comedy along with witty banter among its colorful cast of characters, including Joe Pesci, who brilliantly complements Davidson’s clownish extravagance. Much like ‘Loudermilk,’ ‘Bupkis’ is a character-driven satirical comedy that takes a raw look at its subject material, which in its case happens to be celebrity culture and the dark side of fame.

1. Lucky Hank (2023-)

Based on the Richard Russo novel, ‘Straight Man,’ ‘Lucky Hank,’ created by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman, follows the absurd and eccentric world of Hank Devereaux, Jr., an English department chair at a mediocre university. Hank, struggling in both his career and personal life, grapples with a series of outrageous events and mishaps that propel him into a whirlwind of chaos.

Hank’s life takes a drastic turn after an impassioned rant against the mediocrity of his institution gets published, sparking a chain reaction of events. His encounters include a tumultuous departmental vote, a possibly unfaithful wife, and a fateful reunion with his renowned yet philandering father, Henry Deveraux Sr. Just as is the case with ‘Loudermilk,’ the series is filled with brutally honest humor, quirky characters, and unforeseen predicaments. ‘Lucky Hank’ will enamor fans of ‘Loudermilk,’ offering a captivating portrayal of a man navigating an unpredictable and often farcical world while grappling with life’s absurdities armed with anger, resentment, and a scathing wit.

