Monsieur Spade: 8 Similar Crime Shows You Must Watch

Co-creators Scott Frank and Tom Fontana piece together a noir-mystery series fit for grand acclaim in AMCs ‘Monsieur Spade.’ Packed with drama, intrigue, and unexpected outcomes, ‘Monsieur Spade’ is a well-balanced series of genre tropes and a fresh outlook that has seemingly been swept under the radar. Its refined period-esque charm and witty exposition surely should have garnered more attention. Featuring iconic lead Clive Owen, who also serves as one of the producers, the series depicts the story of the master investigator Samuel Spade.

Set in the small town of Bozouls, France, in the year 1963, Spade, who seeks to retire, is caught in a web of mysteries and secrets gradually unearthed with the progression of the miniseries’ runtime. The detective show seeks to keep its audience at the edge of their seats with unimaginable developments and interlinks that one wouldn’t anticipate. While it’s kept its roots firm within the genre, several of its elements are pleasantly unique additions. If you loved ‘Monsieur Spade’, this list will help you find other shows that aren’t too different. Here’s our list of shows like ‘Monsieur Spade’ that are worth a watch.

8. Alias Grace (2017)

‘Alias Grace’ is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel of the same name, which depicts the infamous 1843 murders of Thomas Kinnear and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery, in Canada West. Directed by Mary Harron and written by Sarah Polley, the show takes its viewers through a journey of dark mysteries and deceit. It transcends from a story of sorrow to one of intrigue, where the chief character’s innocent story is intertwined in a web of cover-ups. While not involving an investigator protagonist, ‘Alias Grace’ achieves its similarities with ‘Monsieur Spade’ purely on the mysteries and secrets that are unraveled in the show. Another fine watch for those looking for something equivalent.

7. Mare Of Easttown (2021)

While not sharing the period-based hue of ‘Monsieur Spade,’ ‘Mare Of Easttown’ is just as mysterious as the former. The show brings audiences on a journey revolving around police detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan (the brilliant Kate Winslet), stationed in a suburb of Philadelphia. She is tasked with investigating the recent murder of a teenage mother while also trying to deal with her own set of life issues. Mare is considered somewhat of a local hero since she was a star of a high school basketball championship game 25 years earlier.

As a detective, though, she hasn’t been successful in solving the case of another missing young girl for a year, leading many to doubt her abilities. Created by Brad Ingelsby, ‘Mare Of Easttown’ falls within the same genre as ‘Monsieur Spade’, but both its protagonists share deep-rooted struggles that they battle silently. Apart from the similarities found at face value, these shows provide insight into the struggles of brilliant minds.

6. Ripper Street (2012-2016)

Created by Richard Warlow, 2012’s ‘Ripper Street’ takes its viewers back to a time when the infamous Jack The Ripper was still around. Set in Whitechapel in the East End of London, starring Matthew Macfadyen, along with a bunch of other talented stars, ‘Ripper Street’ delves into the happenings of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid, who is in charge of looking into these ill-famed murders 6 months later. It is fictional but does draw inspiration from the real-life events that took place in 1889.

Although ‘Ripper Street’ and ‘Monsieur Spade’ are set about 60-odd years apart, the mysteries they come across are one and the same. Like-minded detectives share a keen sense of deducing anyone’s deepest secrets. Apart from their outer similarities, both shows are equipped with strong narratives rooted in a historically inspired hue.

5. Vienna Blood (2019-)

Created by Steve Thompson, ‘Vienna Blood’ is a period drama show filled with mystery and intrigue resembling that of ‘Monsieur Spade.’ Adapted from The Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, ‘Vienna Blood’ is set in Vienna, Austria, during the early 1900s. The series follows Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), a doctor and student of Sigmund Freud. Libermann aids Police Detective Oskar Rheinhardt by offering his view on the psychological motivations of the suspects. The duo investigates several unsettling homicides.

Concurrently, a recurring theme emerges: the escalating anti-Semitic sentiment directed towards the Liebermann family. Coincidentally, Matthew Beard also plays George Fitzsimmons in ‘Monsieur Spade.’ ‘Vienna Blood’ has a classic detective-mystery tinge to it that resembles ‘Monsieur Spade’ at face value, but the two share similarities on a much deeper level. The struggles of both protagonists are comparable. Being a Jew in the early 1900s comes with its risk, well known by Libermann but also well known by a man like Spade. It’s often that the mystery shines brightest within characters of struggle.

4. Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020-)

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke,’ the creation of Rachael New, is a show that’s as mystery-detective as it gets but from a different perspective. The show takes us back to Victorian London in 1882 and follows the keen mind of private investigator Eliza Scarlet along with her childhood friend turned assistant, William Wellington. Both ‘Monsieur Spade’ and ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ have managed to capture the mind of a detective quite adeptly, each having their own quirks. Apart from the rudimentary resemblances, this show’s wit and interlinked scenarios are quite similar to ‘Monsieur Spade,’ which is why it’s on this list.

3. Grantchester (2014-)

Developed by Daisy Coulam in 2014, ‘Grantchester’ takes its viewers back to the 1950s, set in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. Based on The Grantchester Mysteries, a collection of short stories written by James Runci, the series revolves around 2 Anglican vicars, Sidney Chambers (James Norton) and Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), who form an unlikely partnership with Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) to solve crimes.

Apart from the obvious similarities in the time period with ‘Monsieur Spade,’ ‘Grantchester’ adds 3 phenomenal characters who are as witty and intelligent as the former. The inquiring trio provides an excellent source of intrigue, much like our veteran investigator, Spade. While Spade is depicted as a man with numerous concerns, the Grantchester trio is three-fold that. ‘Grantchester’ is a fun watch for those looking for something as plot-driven as ‘Monsieur Spade’.

2. Dalgliesh (2021-)

‘Dalgliesh’ takes us closer to the time period of ‘Monsieur Spade,’ set in the mid-70s England. Created by Helen Edmundson and based on the Adam Dalgliesh novels by PD James, it follows the story of Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel), who is also a published poet and recent widower. Much like Samuel Spade, Adam Dalgliesh uses his empathy and understanding to explore the darker parts of people’s minds while investigating serious crimes. Much like the two principal characters in both shows, the settings and examination of intent are prevalent through and through. It serves as another good watch for those looking for something similar to the AMC show.

1. Perry Mason (2020-2023)

‘Perry Mason’ is an origin story of renowned defense lawyer Perry Mason. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the show is based on the author Erle Stanley Gardner’s works and is set in 1932 in Los Angeles. While the city is prospering, the rest of the country is recuperating from the dire consequences of the Great Depression. The titular ‘Perry Mason’, a private investigator, is having trouble dealing with the trauma left behind from the Great War and his divorce. Mason is hired to investigate a shocking child kidnapping case, which leads to major problems for Mason, those around him, and local leaders.

‘Monsieur Spade’ draws a fair few similarities to this 2020 show in the sense that they both share a period setting and revolve around an investigator; however, that’s just at face value. The two shows dive deep into unexpected findings and unbeknownst interlinks where even the highest authorities are involved and where everyone is a suspect. Starring Matthew Rhys as Mason, this show is bound to give you the same vibe as ‘Monsieur Spade.’

