8 Shows Like Obliterated That Deserve Your Attention

‘Obliterated’ is a thrilling action dramedy brought to life by creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig take the lead in this gripping streaming television series. The plot unfolds as an elite team, comprised of members from various branches of the US armed forces, comes together with a singular mission: to thwart a deadly terrorist network aiming to detonate explosives in Las Vegas.

Successfully completing their initial mission, the team indulges in a night of revelry, marked by a cocktail of sex, drugs, and alcohol. However, their celebration takes an unexpected turn when they discover that the bomb they believed to have neutralized was, in fact, a decoy. Now, in a race against time, the team must navigate through the haze of their intoxication to locate the real bomb and avert a catastrophic disaster, all while striving to save the day. Here are 8 more shows like ‘Obliterated’ that you must see.

8. Chuck (2007-2012)

‘Chuck,’ created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, seamlessly combines action and comedy in its tale of Chuck Bartowski, a computer geek turned accidental spy when government secrets are downloaded into his brain. Portrayed by Zachary Levi, Chuck navigates espionage with his handlers, Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) and John Casey (Adam Baldwin). The show’s witty narrative and engaging characters draw parallels with ‘Obliterated,’ both delivering a mix of humor and intense action. In both series, ordinary individuals find themselves embroiled in high-stakes scenarios, creating a compelling blend of entertainment through their gripping plots and well-crafted character dynamics.

7. Hawaii Five-O (2010-2020)

‘Hawaii Five-0,’ a reboot of the classic series, follows an elite task force led by Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Danny Williams (Scott Caan) as they tackle crime in Hawaii. The show, developed by Peter M. Lenkov and Alex Kurtzman, combines action, crime-solving, and a touch of humor. The ensemble cast, including Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, contributes to the series’ success. Linking to ‘Obliterated,’ both shows share the theme of elite teams combating crime, offering viewers a thrilling mix of action and drama. While ‘Hawaii Five-0’ explores crimes in a tropical paradise, ‘Obliterated’ centers on a team preventing terrorist threats.

6. Burn Notice (2007-2013)

Created by Matt Nix, ‘Burn Notice’ revolves around Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan), a former spy dealing with a “burn notice,” discrediting him in the intelligence community. The series follows Michael as he uses his skills to uncover the truth behind his burn notice and help those in need. Similar to ‘Obliterated,’ ‘Burn Notice’ blends action and intrigue, focusing on skilled individuals navigating covert missions. Both shows feature protagonists caught in high-stakes situations, leveraging their expertise to navigate through complex challenges. While ‘Burn Notice’ delves into the world of espionage and personal vendettas, ‘Obliterated’ unfolds with an elite team thwarting terrorist threats, creating a parallel dynamic of intense action and strategic thinking.

5. FUBAR (2023)

‘FUBAR,’ a rollicking action-comedy series crafted by Nick Santora, presents Arnold Schwarzenegger in his inaugural leading role within a scripted live-action television show. The narrative unfolds around Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, both harboring hidden identities as CIA operatives, unbeknownst to each other. Drawing parallels with ‘Obliterated,’ the series delves into the complexities of familial relationships entangled with covert missions. As Luke and Emma are compelled to collaborate on perilous operations, their dynamics mirror the challenges faced by the elite team in ‘Obliterated.’ Both shows explore the intersection of personal connections and high-stakes missions, creating a compelling blend of action and familial intrigue.

4. The A-Team (1983-1987)

‘The A-Team,’ created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo, is an iconic action series following a group of ex-military commandos – Hannibal Smith (George Peppard), Face (Dirk Benedict), Murdock (Dwight Schultz), and B.A. Baracus (Mr. T). The team, wrongly accused of a crime, becomes a covert mercenary group helping those in need. Drawing parallels with ‘Obliterated,’ both shows feature elite teams with distinct skills collaborating to address threats. Whether it’s the A-Team’s unconventional tactics or ‘Obliterated’s modern counter-terrorism efforts, both series showcase strategic thinking, camaraderie, and action-packed narratives. The A-Team’s blend of adventure and humor finds resonance in ‘Obliterated’s’ dramedy style, connecting them through their dynamic ensemble casts and high-energy missions.

3. SEAL Team (2017-)

‘SEAL Team‘ shares thematic kinship with ‘Obliterated’ as both series delve into the intense world of elite military units combating extraordinary threats. In ‘SEAL Team,’ the narrative follows the lives of the U.S. Navy SEALs led by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz). Much like ‘Obliterated,’ the show skillfully intertwines action and drama, exploring the personal sacrifices and challenges faced by these highly trained operatives. As the team grapples with the complexities of their missions and personal lives, ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘Obliterated’ resonate in their portrayal of dedicated individuals navigating the intricate balance between duty and personal relationships, resulting in riveting storytelling.

2. 24 (2001-2014)

’24’ and ‘Obliterated’ share a pulse-pounding similarity in their relentless exploration of high-stakes, time-sensitive missions. ’24’ unfolds in real-time as Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) agent Jack Bauer, played by Kiefer Sutherland, races against the clock to thwart terrorist threats. Similarly, ‘Obliterated’ engages viewers with an elite team combating a deadly terrorist network. Both shows masterfully integrate action and suspense, featuring intricate plots filled with unexpected twists. While ’24’ is known for its innovative narrative structure, ‘Obliterated’ captivates audiences with a modern take on covert operations. These series converge in their ability to sustain tension, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with gripping storylines and adrenaline-fueled sequences.

1. Strike Back (2010-2020)

For fans enthralled by the adrenaline-fueled narrative of ‘Obliterated,’ ‘Strike Back‘ is a must-watch rollercoaster of action and intrigue. Both series share the theme of elite military teams facing imminent threats, offering a relentless pace and engrossing storytelling. In ‘Strike Back,’ created by Chris Ryan and Andy Harries, the Section 20 special forces team tackles global terrorist threats. The series, known for its intense combat sequences and dynamic characters, stars Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester. With a mix of high-stakes missions, complex characters, and explosive action, ‘Strike Back’ seamlessly aligns with the exhilarating experience that fans of ‘Obliterated’ crave, making it a great addition to their watchlist.

