8 Shows Like Saint X You Must See

‘Saint X’ follows the story of Claire Thomas, a young woman whose past and trauma lead her to search for answers. Created by Leila Gerstein, ‘Saint X’ follows the story of the Thomas family, who head on vacation in the Caribbean Sea fifteen years prior to Claire’s search. The family’s benign vacation soon turns upside down when the elder daughter of the household goes missing on the last day of the holiday. The Hulu psychological drama is based on the novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin and follows Claire’s search for truth and closure.

With West Duchovny, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah and Betsy Brandt, the series follows a number of twists and turns that highlight the internalized lifelong trauma that can be impossible to overcome. So, if the mysterious plot of ‘Saint X’ intrigued you, here is a list of similar television shows. You can find several of these shows, like ‘Saint X,’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Missing (2014 – 2016)

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, ‘The Missing’ is a British anthology drama that follows the disappearance of a five-year-old child named Oliver. The story revolves around Tony, Emily Hughes and their child Ollie. Everything changes when the happy family decides to head on vacation with their five-year-old son. When their boy disappears mysteriously, a French police detective launches a search for the child. However, with little evidence and clues corroborating the child’s presence, the case eventually goes cold.

Even so, 12 years later, the same retired French chief decides to unravel a fascinating puzzle and find the child, whom he still believes to be alive. The cast features James Nesbitt, Tchéky Karyo, Frances O’Connor and Keeley Hawes. Albeit the absence of a sibling searching for truth, ‘The Missing’ also explores a gripping search and need for answers as seen in ‘Saint X.’

7. The Killing (2011 – 2014)

Based on the Danish television series, ‘The Killing’ features Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton. The show follows an intersectional investigation of a 17-year-old girl named Rosie Larsen. While the mysterious murder of a young woman keeps the police on their toes, a simultaneous Seattle mayoral campaign and an aggrieved family also play a monumental role in discovering the truth behind the murder of the young woman. The series is created by Veena Sud and echoes the quest for truth as seen in ‘Saint X,’ making this the right show to tune in to next!

6. Five Days (2007 – 2010)

Starring Suranne Jones, Hugh Bonneville, Janet McTeer, Penelope Wilton, Lee Massey, David Oyelowo and Michelle Bonnard, ‘Five Days’ follows the story of a young mother en route to a harmless visit to her grandfather. However, she inexplicably disappears after stopping on the highway to visit a flower truck. The series follows an investigation into the disappearance of the mother of two and features the plight of her young children and husband, who have been left behind in the chaos. Created by Gwyneth Hughes, this BBC television series also plays around the same themes seen in ‘Saint X,’ such as abrupt disappearances and unanswered questions. The show also features an extraordinary mystery that uncovers a number of surprising revelations, just like, ‘Saint X.’

5. The Lørenskog Disappearance (2022)

Yet another story that is based on a real disappearance, ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance,’ features the story of Anne Elisabeth Hagen, the wife of a millionaire, whose disappearance sends everyone into a frenzy. The Norwegian series dives into the complicated personal lives of the individuals, the botched investigation by the police and the consequent suspicions about the husband’s role in the matter. The series is created by Nikolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander and features Yngvild Støen Grotmol, Jorunn Lakke, Kidane Gjølme Dalva, Micael Delvir, Christian Rubeck and Erlend Moe Riise. Much like, ‘Saint X,’ ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ also follows a seemingly unsolvable mystery, making this a good show to tune in next.

4. Sharp Objects (2018)

Featuring Amy Adams in the titular lead, ‘Sharp Objects’ follows the story of crime reporter Camille Preaker who embarks upon a journey to investigate the harrowing murder of two young girls in her hometown. Camille undertakes a gritty journey but her traumas and self-inflicting harmful past keep making things tougher for her to discover the truth. The series also features Eliza Scanlen, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Sydney Sweeney. The psychological thriller is created by Marti Noxon. So, if you found Claire’s undeterred quest for truth intriguing in ‘Saint X,’ then you’ll find the mystery that unfolds in Camille’s investigation equally engrossing.

2. Safe (2018)

With Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, Audrey Fleurot and Marc Warren, ‘Safe’ focuses on Briton Tom Delaney, a pediatric surgeon and father to two teenage daughters. After losing his wife to cancer a year ago, Briton finds it difficult to connect with his daughter. However, when the sudden disappearance of his sixteen-year-old kin happens, he finds himself uncovering a web of secrets as he frantically tries to find her and ensure she is safe. The mini-series does not just focus on a mysterious disappearance but also explores a number of other themes that are seen in ‘Saint X,’ too. For example, the show features a disappearance from the safety of a gated community, similar to the Thomas family’s harmless vacation spot. ‘Safe’ also features a family member’s quest to find the truth, which is also the predominant feature in ‘Saint X.’

2. A Confession (2019)

Based on the true story of DSU Stephen Fulcher, ‘A Confession’ follows a detective’s intent on bringing justice and setting things straight. Keeping his career and reputation on the line, detective Stephen Fulcher embarks on a journey to catch the notorious killer who is responsible for the murder of a missing woman. The cast features Martin Freeman, Siobhan Finneran, Imelda Staunton, Joe Absolom and Faye McKeever. Like ‘Saint X,’ this series also dramatizes a sad and true event, making this the right show to watch next.

1. Top of the Lake (2013 – 2017)

Featuring Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman, Ewen Leslie, Tom Wright, Peter Mullan and Alice Englert, ‘Top of the Lake’ is another mystery drama focusing on disappearances and a tireless investigation. The series is created by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee and follows a detective delving into the mysterious disappearances and deaths of young girls. Like ‘Saint X,’ ‘Top of the Lake’ also features a dark crime with a female lead uncovering the truth, making this the right show to binge next!

