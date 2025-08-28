12 Best Shows Like Shameless on Netflix Right Now

Created by Paul Abbott, the comedy drama series ‘Shameless’ is based on the eponymous British show, which was also created by Abbott. It deals with the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family, relationships, chaotic urban life, love, and loyalty. The narrative chronicles the experiences of the members of the Gallagher family, headed by Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). As the patriarch deals with alcohol addiction, his kids, Fiona (Emmy Rossum), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Ian (Cameron Monaghan), Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), and Liam (Christian Isaiah) must forge their own path while dealing with each other and their own emotions. The show frames complex relationships that are tested under challenging scenarios, while also containing entertaining comedic elements that add to the flavor of the story. If the dramatic aspects, the visual choices, and the performances in the series intrigued you, these shows on Netflix, similar to ‘Shameless,’ will keep you entertained.

12. The Hunting Wives (2025-)

‘The Hunting Wives’ is a wild tale of violence, secrets, and deception created by Rebecca Cutter. Based on the eponymous novel by May Cobb, the drama series deals with the misadventures of Sophie (Brittany Snow), who finds herself in trouble after befriending a group of wealthy housewives who seem to be hiding secrets. Things take a turn for the worse when the protagonist becomes a suspect in a murder case, which threatens to destroy her life. Despite the tonal and plot differences, it is connected to ‘Shameless,’ as it deals with family secrets, group dynamics, chaotic characters, and loyalty. The shows are spiritually connected due to the nature of the characters and the chaos they bring. The adventures of the housewives can be watched here.

11. Arrested Development (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, ‘Arrested Development’ is a comedy series that delves into the trials and tribulations of the Bluth family, headed by George Bluth (Jeffrey Tambor). The once-wealthy family struggles to come to terms with the downfall of its business and influence. The members of the family try their best to stay afloat amidst the chaos of their own making. The series is also powered by the portrayals of Michael Bluth by Jason Bateman and Lindsay Bluth by Portia de Rossi. The elements of familial tensions, downfall of legacy, dysfunction, and the blunders of the family group members connect the drama to ‘Shameless’ and its equally wild characters. You may enjoy the chaotic world of the Bluths here.

10. Ginny & Georgia (2021-)

Powered by the portrayals of the daughter, Ginny Mille, by Antonia Gentry, and the mother, Georgia Miller, by Brianne Howey, Netflix’s drama series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is a wickedly entertaining tale of chaotic dynamics between a mother and daughter that leads to both hilarious and serious consequences. Created by Sarah Lampert, it explores the lives of the members of the Miller family as they deal with the complexities of love, life, and their own insecurities. The family must learn how to evolve with their challenges, which threaten to destroy their relationships and their freedom. Akin to ‘Shameless,’ familial dynamics are at the heart of the show. Both stories feature characters who must make tough decisions for the sake of their family members, while also dealing with the desires of their own hearts. The story of Ginny and Georgia can be watched on Netflix.

9. Flaked (2016-2017)

Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Flaked’ deals with the ups and downs in the life of a man named Chip (Will Arnett), who is responsible for the death of an individual because of driving under the influence of alcohol. His guilt moves him towards Alcoholics Anonymous, which leads to revelations about his nature and his secrets. The comedy-drama show also deals with the complexities of his love life as he falls for a woman named London (Ruth Kearney), who also has a specific objective to pursue that relates to the death of one of her family members. The Will Arnett and Mark Chappell creation is connected to ‘Shameless’ in intricate ways, as both shows deal with the idea of alcohol addiction and the dangers it leads to, while also exploring romantic angles being tested by situations. Despite serious issues being examined, the stories feature comedic elements that keep the viewers entertained. The drama is available on Netflix.

8. On My Block (2018-2021)

Netflix’s drama series ‘On My Block’ follows the journeys of Monse Finnie (Sierra Capri), Ruby Martinez (Jason Genao), Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), and Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), and other characters who navigate life in a tough neighborhood, while also dealing with the complex emotions of loyalty, friendship, freedom, and pain. Created by Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Iungerich, the teen comedy series, like ‘Shameless,’ explores how bonds are tested under trying circumstances, as well as the element of liberation. Both shows feature characters that seek to be free of their circumstances, but must also face their reality before going too far in their imaginations. The coming-of-age drama may be enjoyed here.

7. Bloodline (2015-2017)

Created by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman, Netflix’s ‘Bloodline’ is a psychological drama series that deals with the complex world of the Rayburn family. Powered by the portrayals of John Rayburn by Kyle Chandler and Meg Rayburn by Linda Cardellini, the show explores the complications faced by the main family as their secrets, desires, and past threaten to destroy their relationships with each other. Similar to ‘Shameless,’ it deals with the complexities of a dysfunctional family, while also narrating the difficulties of balancing familial dynamics with personal desires. The story of the Rayburn can be watched here.

6. Maid (2021)

Netflix’s drama series ‘Maid’ is a harrowing exploration of family, loyalty, class divide, and liberation. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, it is based on the memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ by Stephanie Land. The drama series chronicles the inspirational and difficult journey of a young girl named Alexandra “Alex” Russell (Margaret Qualley), who deals with the trials and tribulations of being a single mother, while also navigating the complexities of the world as she works as a maid in different houses. On the lines of ‘Shameless,’ it deals with the element of survival in a rough world, as well as the intricacies of bonds between parents and children. Both stories are spiritually connected as they explore the worlds of people who live away from luxury and privilege, while also hoping to liberate themselves from their situations. Alex’s inspirational life can be witnessed on Netflix.

5. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

HBO’s drama series ‘Six Feet Under’ deals with the lives of the Fisher Family, who run a funeral home. It navigates the themes of death, life, family, loyalty, and identity in intricate ways. Created by Alan Ball, it narrates the complications within the family after a tragic incident. As Nate Fisher (Peter Krause) arrives home for Christmas, he realizes that familial ties are more complex than he imagined. Resembling ‘Shameless,’ it involves the inner workings of a family, as well as the themes of death and struggles that lead to vulnerable scenarios for the characters. Apart from humor, both shows also deal with serious issues. It can be viewed on Netflix.

4. Dead to Me (2019-2022)

Created by Liz Feldman, Netflix’s drama series ‘Dead to Me’ deals with the complex relationship between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), who team up to solve the case of Jen’s husband’s mysterious death. As the two women go on risky adventures, they deal with challenges that test their bond, while also leading them towards self-discovery. Akin to ‘Shameless,’ it has a comedic tone while dealing with more serious issues like crime. Characters in both stories deal with lies and secrets, while also dealing with the issue of loyalty to loved ones. Both shows blend tragedy and humour in intricate ways. You can watch it here.

3. Good Girls (2018-2021)

NBC’s drama series ‘Good Girls’ is a tale of thrills and revelations that narrates the experiences of three women named Ruby (Retta), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Beth (Christina Hendricks). The main characters, under trying circumstances, team up to execute a robbery at a supermarket. However, when the identity of one of the team members is compromised, it leads to a wild scenario of chaos. Created by Jenna Bans, the show deals with themes of loyalty, friendship, and class divide. Like ‘Shameless,’ it highlights how people are forced into crime as a result of financial limitations, while also looking at the aspect of survival and familial ties. Both stories feature characters whose actions lead them on dangerous paths. The spiritual connection between the shows is forged by visual and tonal similarities. You can stream it here.

2. Ozark (2017-2022)

Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Ozark’ chronicles the adventures of the Byrde family led by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman). It follows the trials and tribulations of the protagonist, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and his kids, as they navigate the world of crime and the secrets of the Ozarks. They are challenged by local players like the Langmore family, who want a piece of the profit. The Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams creation deals with themes like loyalty and crime, which connect it to the world of ‘Shameless’ in intricate ways. The shows are spiritually connected due to their portrayals of the chaotic dynamics between family members who live a life of danger, while also exploring their individual wishes. The journey of the Byrde family can be viewed here.

1. Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

Based on the eponymous Australian film directed by David Michôd, TNT’s drama series ‘Animal Kingdom’ chronicles the adventures of the Cody crime family and its complex members. Led by a woman named Janine Cody (Ellen Barkin), the family runs a complex web of secrets. Created by Jonathan Lisco, the story is narrated through the experiences of Joshua Cody (Finn Cole), a youngster who discovers the world of crime through the deceptive functions of his family. In ways similar to ‘Shameless,’ it deals with the idea of a dysfunctional family and the relationships of its complicated members. The experiences of young characters are also an important element in both stories. The story of the Codys can be watched on Netflix.

