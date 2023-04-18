8 Shows Like The Chosen You Must See

Taking away all the uncertainty that plagues us and giving faith a space to breathe, ‘The Chosen’ shows how salvation isn’t beyond anyone. Based on Jesus’ road to creating a ministry that will change the world, ‘The Chosen’ is a reverent tale of belief and faith. Set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century, the series follows Jesus’ early life and the remarkable changes in the life of the people who met him and followed him. The show first premiered in 2017 and has been running for three seasons. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the Christian historical drama is an invigorating tale representing the Son of God.

From helping charismatic fishermen whose debts are uncontrollable to showing a young troubled woman the path, the series is an evocative tale of faith, inspiration and belief. Starring Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James and George H. Xanthis, the series focuses on the incredible mystery that gave way to one of the oldest belief systems in the world. If you were as engrossed in the tale of ‘The Chosen’ as us, here is a list of shows similar to the series, listed below on this collated list. You can find several of these shows on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Lucifer (2016 – 2021)

Showcasing the universal truth that the good cohabits with the evil, ‘Lucifer’ revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar, inspired by the Devil, who runs away from Hell to Los Angeles. On Earth, he faces a number of challenges and ends up becoming a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department. Starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley Ann Brandt and Scarlett Estevez, the series is an amalgamation of fantasy, mystery, comedy and Biblical foundation. The series is created by Tom Kapinos, and viewers who found elements of biblical accuracy in ‘The Chosen’ engrossing, will find ‘Lucifer’ equally intriguing, even when it has elements of modern life.

7. The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (2016 – 2019)

Through the first-point narrative of Morgan Freeman, the series takes an explorative journey with Morgan Freeman setting out on a quest to find how religions perceive the great beyond. As he discovers the different perceptions of life after death in different civilizations, the series ends up answering the biggest ontological questions we seek to find.

The series premiered on National Geographic Channel went on for three seasons and discovers the ultimate answer to the life that reality that lays beyond. Even when it does not rely on the essence of religion, it strives to answer some of the most pivotal questions posed by religion, making ‘The Story of God with Morgan Freeman’ a great show to watch after ‘The Chosen.’

6. The Borgias (2011 – 2013)

As one of the most foundational institutions people embrace, religion does not exist without its allied structures. Over the years, the involvement of the Church has given way to several questions. ‘The Borgias’ is set in Italy during rennaissance and focuses on the Borgia family, the noble line whose descendants produced prominent church leaders and even two popes.

The series is created by Neil Jordan and stars Jeremy Irons, Francois Arnaud, Holliday Grainger, Joanne Whalley and Lotte Verbeek. So, if the ecclesiastical affairs of the Church interest you as much as the story of Christ, then ‘The Borgias’ is the right show to watch after ‘The Chosen.’

5. The Bible (2013)

Similar to ‘The Chosen’, this religious dramatic miniseries also traces the creation of God and the remarkable events that gave the universe its Messiah. The series traces the landmarks and events that lead to the Crucifixion of Christ as well as his Ressurrection. The show is created by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett and features the essence of faith and belief at its center.

Starring Diogo Morgado, Roma Downey, Darwin Shaw and Andrew Scarborough, the show’s premise encapsulates viewers with its engrossing narrative. Naturally, viewers who found ‘The Chosen’ a solemn tale of Jesus Christ’s beginnings entertaining will surely be enamored by ‘The Bible’ equally.

4. Sons of Thunder (2019-)

The road to redemption and atonement does not have a set timeline. ‘Sons of Thunder’ showcases that it’s never too late to begin your path of atonement. The series follows the story of Simon, a combat veteran who sets off on his motorcycle across the country. As the show progresses, Simon starts working odd jobs and begins helping people that God puts in his path whilst also trying to atone for his past sins in a biker club.

At the epicenter of God’s kindness is forgiveness which is appropriately showcased in this series. Starring Randal Reeder, Vanessa Angel, Kristy Swanson and Rocky Myers, ‘Sons of Thunder’ is a poignant tale of forgiveness and redemption that showcases the elements of atonement and forgiveness seen in ‘The Chosen’, making this the right series to watch next.

3. The Young Pope (2016)

This dramatic television series follows the life of a young cardinal Lenny Belardo, who becomes the pope of the Catholic Church. However, after his ascension to office, he finds himself warped in the solidified traditions and practices of the Vatican that go against his beliefs. The series follows the challenges and hurdles Belardo aka Pius XIII has to overcome as ‘The Young Pope.’ The series is created by Paolo Sorrentino and stars Jude Law, Diane Keaton Silvio Orlando, Javier Camara, Scott Shepherd and Toni Bertorelli. Viewers who want to discover all aspects of the Church will find this series the perfect to watch after completing, ‘The Chosen.’

2. Tetelestai (2018)

This miniseries is based on the landmark changes that gave way to Christianity as we see it today. ‘Tetelestai’ does not just review and present the entirety of the Christian faith but also traces the key narratives from the Creation of the Universe to the birth, crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. The show presents the ancient heroes of faith and expands on the reverent tales that have encompassed the religion for centuries. The series is created by J.C Andre and Marcelo Enns, and stars Joel Andrew Craig in the titular role. For viewers who found the revisitation to the beginnings of Christ in ‘The Chosen’ interesting will surely find ‘Tetelestai’ equally intriguing.

1. Jesus: His Life (2019)

This show is a comprehensive tale of Jesus’ life and is based on the accounts of the people closest to him. The series has been created on the basis of a diverse group of scholars and gives a window into the life of Christ. Starring Greg Barnett, Houda Echouafni, Cassie Bradley, Mark Goodacre and John Hopkins, this miniseries encapsulates the divinity associated with Jesus Christ, making this the perfect show to watch after, ‘The Chosen.’

