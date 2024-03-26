Liked The Long Shadow? Here Are 8 Crime Shows Worth a Watch

‘The Long Shadow’ unfolds as a riveting seven-part British true crime drama series, skillfully penned by George Kay and brought to life under the direction of Lewis Arnold. The show meticulously chronicles the exhaustive five-year pursuit of notorious serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, infamously known as the Yorkshire Ripper, throughout Britain. The stellar performances of Toby Jones, David Morrissey, and Daniel Mays add depth and intensity to the harrowing narrative. With its gripping portrayal of one of Britain’s most notorious criminal investigations, the show captivates audiences with its attention to detail and fierce storytelling. If you seek more tales of crime and hunt for killers, here are 8 shows like ‘The Long Shadow’ you should check out.

8. Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore (2022)

‘Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore,’ an Indian true crime docuseries on Netflix directed by Ashwin Rai, resonates with the themes of ‘The Long Shadow.’ The series highlights the disturbing crimes of Umesh Reddy, a former police officer turned serial rapist and murderer in Karnataka, India during the 1990s. Much like ‘The Long Shadow’, which chronicles the manhunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, ‘Indian Predator’ exposes the chilling reality of law enforcement personnel turned criminals, highlighting the complexities of justice and the devastating impact of such crimes on communities.

7. The Investigation (2020)

‘The Investigation,’ a Danish true crime drama series, takes a unique approach to storytelling, aligning with the narrative style of ‘The Long Shadow.’ Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the series chronicles the meticulous investigation into a real-life murder case involving journalist Kim Wall. Unlike traditional crime dramas, ‘The Investigation’ focuses solely on the investigation process, eschewing sensationalism and violence for a more sober and respectful portrayal of the events. This approach mirrors the careful attention to detail and dedication to truth depicted in ‘The Long Shadow’, emphasizing the importance of thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice.

6. Catching Killers (2021)

‘Catching Killers’ offers a compelling exploration of real-life criminal investigations, aligning with the investigative focus of ‘The Long Shadow’. Through its documentary-style presentation, directed by various filmmakers, the series looks into high-profile cases and the work of law enforcement agencies to apprehend perpetrators. Much like ‘The Long Shadow’, which highlights the dedication of investigators in pursuit of justice, ‘Catching Killers’ provides viewers with insight into the complex techniques and strategies used to solve crimes, underscoring the importance of diligence and perseverance in unraveling mysteries and bringing criminals to justice.

5. Shetland (2013-)

‘Shetland,’ created by Ann Cleeves, is a captivating crime drama series set against the stunning backdrop of the Shetland Islands. The show follows DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) as he leads investigations into complex and often chilling crimes amidst the rugged landscapes of the remote Scottish archipelago. With each episode presenting a new mystery to unravel, ‘Shetland’ taps into the intricacies of police work and the unique challenges of island life. Similar to ‘The Long Shadow,’ ‘Shetland’ emphasizes the nature of criminal investigations and the profound impact of crime on close-knit communities, weaving together compelling narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

4. Van der Valk (2020-)

‘Van der Valk,’ much like ‘The Long Shadow,’ shows the nitty gritty of criminal investigations while exploring the impact of crime on communities. Adapted from the novels by Nicolas Freeling, the series follows Commissaris Piet Van der Valk (Marc Warren) as he navigates the streets of Amsterdam to solve convoluted cases. Created by Chris Murray, ‘Van der Valk’ offers a modern take on the classic detective series, blending catchy plot lines with rich character development. With its emphasis on police work and the ripple effects of crime, ‘Van der Valk’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Long Shadow,’ captivating audiences with its intriguing mysteries and engrossing storytelling.

3. Marcella (2016-2021)

In ‘Marcella,’ viewers are drawn into a world of crime and investigation, akin to the story of ‘The Long Shadow’. Created by Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder, the series follows Marcella Backland (Anna Friel), a troubled detective who returns to work to solve a series of complex cases while battling her own personal demons. With its dark and atmospheric tone, ‘Marcella’ explores the intricate layers of criminal psychology and the toll that solving crimes takes on those involved. Much like ‘The Long Shadow,’ the show jumps deep into the psychological aspects of crime investigation, weaving together intricate plotlines and compelling character dynamics to keep audiences enthralled.

2. Des (2020)

In ‘Des’, the audience is thrust into a captivating exploration of criminal psychology and investigative procedure, akin to the immersive experience of ‘The Long Shadow.’ Led by David Tennant’s riveting portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, the series navigates the disturbing depths of Nilsen’s mind and the relentless pursuit of justice by Detective Peter Jay (Daniel Mays). ‘Des’ plunges into the depths of the human psyche and the ramifications of crime, offering an experience brimming with strange and strong characters and plot.

1. The Ripper (2020)

‘The Ripper’ presents a riveting exploration of true crime narratives, making it essential viewing for fans of ‘The Long Shadow’. Directed by Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood, the series delves into the notorious case of the Yorkshire Ripper, capturing the relentless hunt for the serial killer who terrorized Northern England in the 1970s. Through archival footage and interviews, the series offers a harrowing portrayal of the impact of the crimes on the community and the tireless efforts of law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator. With its encapsulating storytelling and attention to detail, ‘The Ripper’ resonates with the thematic depth and suspense of ‘The Long Shadow.’

