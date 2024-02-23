The New Look: 8 Shows Just Like It You Should Not Miss

‘The New Look‘ is a captivating biographical drama series developed by Todd A. Kessler exclusively for Apple TV+. Set in post-World War II Paris, the show delves into the life of legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, chronicling the inception of his iconic fashion line, famously dubbed the “New Look.” The narrative intricately weaves Dior’s artistic vision with his tumultuous professional and ideological clashes with the esteemed Coco Chanel, another titan of the fashion world. With a stellar cast including Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, and Claes Bang, the series promises to offer a compelling exploration of ambition, creativity, and rivalry in the glamorous realm of haute couture. If you enjoyed the intertwining themes of post-war creativity and fashion rivalry, here are 8 shows like ‘The New Look’ that deserve your attention.

8. Genius (2017-)

‘Genius’ is an anthology series showcasing the lives of remarkable historical figures, with each season dedicated to a different genius. Created by Noah Pink and Kenneth Biller, the first season focuses on the life of Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush). The narrative spans his early years to scientific breakthroughs. Drawing parallels, ‘The New Look’ and ‘Genius’ share a biographical approach to influential figures – while ‘The New Look’ explores the world of fashion through Christian Dior, ‘Genius’ delves into the scientific genius of Einstein. Both series offer compelling insights into the complexities of their respective fields, backed by stellar casts.

7. Fosse/Verdon (2019)

‘Fosse/Verdon’ is a biographical miniseries created by Thomas Kail, chronicling the tumultuous relationship between iconic choreographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon. Starring Sam Rockwell as Fosse and Michelle Williams as Verdon, the series explores their artistic collaboration and personal dynamics. Drawing parallels with ‘The New Look,’ both shows dive into the lives of influential figures within their respective artistic realms. While ‘The New Look’ focuses on the fashion world through Christian Dior, ‘Fosse/Verdon’ immerses viewers in the intricate world of dance and choreography, offering a riveting portrayal of the complexities and passions that drive artistic brilliance.

6. The Collection (2016)

‘The Collection’ is a period drama television series, curated by Oliver Goldstick, unfolding against the backdrop of post-World War II Paris. The show revolves around a prestigious fashion house, the Sabine family, and their relentless pursuit of success. With an ensemble cast including Richard Coyle and Tom Riley, the series intricately weaves together the intricacies of high-end fashion and family dynamics. Correspondingly, ‘The New Look’ and ‘The Collection’ share a thematic kinship, exploring the creative vision, ambitions, and rivalries in the glamorous world of haute couture. Both series promise a captivating narrative fueled by the ambition and intricacies of the fashion industry.

5. Hollywood (2020)

‘Hollywood‘ is a vibrant drama series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, presenting an alternate post-World War II Tinseltown where aspiring talents strive for success in the film industry. With an ensemble cast including David Corenswet, Darren Criss, and Laura Harrier, the show delves into societal challenges and biases of the era. In a unique parallel to ‘The New Look,’ both series navigate the transformative post-war period but in distinct realms – ‘Hollywood’ unfolds in the glamorous world of cinema, tackling societal norms, while ‘The New Look’ immerses viewers in the fashion sphere, exploring creativity and rivalry. Despite their different focuses, both offer a compelling glimpse into the evolution of industries in the aftermath of World War II.

4. The House of Eliott (1991-1994)

‘The House of Eliott’ is a period drama series created by Eileen Atkins and Jean Marsh, portraying the journey of two sisters, Evangeline and Beatrice Eliott, who established a fashion house in 1920s London. With a cast including Stella Gonet and Louise Lombard, the show taps into the challenges of running a couture business and the changing societal landscape. In a unique connection to ‘The New Look,’ both series offer a captivating exploration of the fashion industry, but ‘The House of Eliott’ transports viewers to a different era, unraveling the complexities of the Roaring Twenties. Both series, while distinct, provide a rich tapestry of ambition, creativity, and women navigating the world of fashion.

3. Velvet Colección (2017-2019)

‘Velvet Colección’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The New Look’ as it immerses viewers in the glamorous world of high-end fashion. Set in the 1960s, the Spanish series follows the expansion of the Velvet Galleries in Barcelona, capturing the evolution of the fashion industry. Just like ‘The New Look,’ it explores the intricacies of design, ambition, and rivalries within the realm of couture. Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the show boasts a stellar cast, including Marta Hazas, Asier Etxeandia, and Adrián Lastra, ensuring a compelling narrative that resonates with the elegance and drama of the fashion world.

2. The Halcyon (2017)

While ‘The New Look’ delves into the world of post-World War II fashion, ‘The Halcyon’ mirrors its period drama charm in a different setting. Set in a glamorous London hotel during World War II, the series captures the lives of guests and staff amidst the chaos of the time. Both shows share a backdrop of historical upheaval and intrigue, with ‘The Halcyon’ offering a window into wartime society. Created by Charlotte Jones, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including Steven Mackintosh, Olivia Williams, and Hermione Corfield. Through its captivating narrative and period aesthetics, ‘The Halcyon’ complements ‘The New Look,’ providing a rich exploration of the human experience during significant historical moments.

1. Halston (2021)

For enthusiasts of ‘The New Look,’ ‘Halston‘ is a must-watch, seamlessly blending biographical drama with the allure of the fashion world. The series chronicles the rise and fall of legendary American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. Ewan McGregor takes on the titular role, embodying the charismatic and innovative Halston. Much like ‘The New Look,’ ‘Halston‘ provides a riveting exploration of the high-stakes fashion industry, unveiling the personal and professional challenges faced by an iconic designer. The show captures the essence of creativity, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of artistic vision, making it a compelling choice for those who found ‘The New Look’ captivating.

