Created by Sharr White and starring the brilliant Ewan McGregor in the leading role, ‘Halston’ is a limited series that chronicles the life of famous fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. Based on Steven Gaines’ book ‘Simply Halston,’ the show essays the rise of the designer who becomes a household name for his brilliant minimalistic designs. The Halston designs perfectly emit the characteristic of an American woman and couple it with the youthfulness and glamour of the 1970s and 1980s.

The show portrays how his “ahead-of-his-time” designs take the fashion world by storm and bring American fashion into a new era. With brilliant performances by the cast, fantastic cinematography, and an authentic setting, ‘Halston’ is a delight to the eyes, especially for the fans of the legendary designer. Naturally, viewers might be wondering where this excellent series was shot. Let’s find out, shall we?

Halston Filming Locations

The crew wanted to stick to the original locations from Halston’s life and be as authentic to history as possible. Halston opened his first store on Madison Avenue in New York, where he launched his first apparel collection. Thus, the show was filmed in and around the city of New York. Filming on the show commenced in early 2020, but production had to be put on hold in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the various places depicted in the miniseries, let’s find out the exact spots captured through the lenses.

New York City, New York

With the fashion designer being based out of New York, the crew chose the city as the backdrop of the series. Most of the iconic buildings and sights in the city are featured heavily in the series. In February 2020, several actors and the crew were spotted on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The place was set up like a scene right out of the 1960s, and filming took place outside the famous Bergdorf Goodman store in the city. The Paraphernalia Store, which opened on Madison Avenue in 1965, was also recreated for the show. Apart from 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue, several scenes were also filmed on 58th Street and Park Avenue.

The crew also utilized Studio 54, located between 8th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan, for filming several scenes of the show. Studio 54, which is now a Broadway theatre, used to be a popular and glamorous nightclub during the show’s timeline. Furthermore, the crew shot in this exact location because Halston used to frequent the nightclub in his peak years, and the establishment showcases a very crucial time in his life.

Many scenes were shot in New York’s renowned Central Park during the autumn season. Filming was in full swing in November 2020 when Ewan McGregor and the show’s crew were spotted filming on location in Central Park, located between the Upper West and Upper East Sides of Manhattan. The beautiful vistas provided by New York’s most famous park in the fall season will feature extensively in the TV miniseries.

