HBO’s The Regime: 8 Similar Political Shows You Must Not Miss

In HBO’s political satire miniseries ‘The Regime,’ a stellar cast, including Kate Winslet, Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Hugh Grant, brings to life a tumultuous narrative set within the crumbling walls of an authoritarian regime. The plot unfolds over a year, focusing on Chancellor Elena Vernham (Winslet), who, confined to the palace for an extended period, succumbs to increasing paranoia and instability. In a twist of fate, she turns to the unconventional confidant, the volatile soldier Herbert Zubak (Schoenaerts).

As Zubak’s influence on the chancellor intensifies, Elena’s ambitious quest for power triggers a seismic rupture, causing the palace and the entire nation to fracture under the weight of political upheaval. Delve into the intricate world of political intrigue and power struggles with these shows like ‘The Regime.’ From palace politics to gripping narratives, these series promise to enthrall viewers with their captivating exploration of authoritarian regimes and the chaos that ensues within their walls.

8. Yes, Prime Minister (2013)

‘Yes, Prime Minister’ is a classic British sitcom created by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, featuring Paul Eddington as Prime Minister Jim Hacker and Nigel Hawthorne as Sir Humphrey Appleby. The show humorously dissects political machinations within the British government. Similarly, the political satire series ‘The Regime’ delves into the crumbling palace of an authoritarian regime. Both shows offer insightful and entertaining portrayals of political maneuvering, showcasing the challenges and absurdities inherent in the corridors of power. If you enjoyed the wit of ‘Yes, Prime Minister,’ ‘The Regime’ promises a riveting exploration of political complexities.

7. The Autocrats (2001-2008)

‘The Autocrats’ is a political satire television series that lampoons the intricacies of governance, created by Armando Iannucci. With a stellar cast including Peter Capaldi, Rebecca Front, and Chris Addison, the show satirizes the inner workings of fictional government offices. In parallel to the satirical portrayal of a deteriorating authoritarian regime in ‘The Regime,’ ‘The Autocrats’ presents a darkly comedic perspective on the internal decay of a similar political system. Both series employ humor and wit to dissect the absurdities of political power, providing audiences with a satirical lens into the often chaotic and nonsensical world of politics. If ‘The Autocrats’ amused you, ‘The Regime’ promises an equally engaging exploration of political follies.

6. Madam Secretary (2014-2019)

Created by Barbara Hall, ‘Madam Secretary‘ is a political drama series that revolves around Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni), who juggles the challenges of being the U.S. Secretary of State while dealing with international crises and navigating complex diplomatic relationships. The show offers a nuanced exploration of political intricacies and ethical dilemmas. Drawing parallels to ‘The Regime,’ both series tap into the intricacies of political power, albeit in different contexts. While ‘Madam Secretary’ focuses on the U.S. government, ‘The Regime’ takes a satirical lens to depict the internal unraveling of an authoritarian regime, providing viewers with diverse yet insightful political narratives.

5. House of Cards (2013-2018)

In the ruthless world of political maneuvering, ‘House of Cards’ unfolds as a gripping political drama created by Beau Willimon. Kevin Spacey, playing Frank Underwood, masterfully navigates the cutthroat corridors of power in Washington D.C., employing cunning tactics to ascend the political ladder. Similar to ‘The Regime,’ the show intricately explores the dark underbelly of politics, exposing the moral compromises and ethical gray areas that define political survival. Both series share a thematic resonance, unraveling the complexities and consequences of power dynamics within the political landscape, albeit ‘House of Cards’ hones in on American politics with a riveting narrative and powerhouse performances.

4. The West Wing (1999-2006)

In ‘The West Wing,’ Aaron Sorkin crafts a brilliant political drama that provides viewers with a compelling glimpse into the inner workings of the White House. With a focus on President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), and his dedicated staff, the series takes a more idealistic and optimistic approach compared to the Machiavellian world of ‘The Regime.’ While ‘The Regime’ delves into the darker aspects of political power, ‘The West Wing’ showcases the nobler aspirations of public service. Both series, though distinct in tone, offer insightful explorations of the complexities and challenges inherent in the world of politics.

3. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

‘The Thick of It,’ created by Armando Iannucci, mirrors the satirical brilliance of ‘The Regime’ by offering a hilarious yet scathing portrayal of political absurdities. Set in the fictional Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship, the series follows the chaotic and profanity-laden antics of government officials and their advisers. Led by Peter Capaldi’s foul-mouthed and cunning Malcolm Tucker, the show provides an unfiltered glimpse into the farcical side of political maneuvering. Both ‘The Thick of It’ and ‘The Regime’ excel in exposing the comedic aspects of power dynamics, making them engaging reflections of political satire.

2. Years and Years (2019)

‘Years and Years,’ a dystopian drama created by Russell T Davies, shares thematic similarities with ‘The Regime’ as it explores the political landscape over several decades. The series unfolds through the lens of the Lyons family, navigating political turmoil, technological advancements, and societal shifts. Vividly portraying the consequences of political decisions, ‘Years and Years’ blends speculative fiction with a gripping narrative. Emma Thompson leads the cast as Vivienne Rook, alongside Rory Kinnear, T’Nia Miller, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, and Anne Reid. While ‘The Regime’ focuses on a crumbling authoritarian regime, ‘Years and Years’ delves into the repercussions of political choices on a global scale, creating a thought-provoking parallel with its nuanced exploration of power dynamics.

1. Veep (2012-2019)

In the realm of political satire and biting comedy, ‘Veep’ takes center stage with its acerbic wit and irreverent humor. Created by Armando Iannucci, the show follows Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s character Vice President Selina Meyer, as she navigates the cutthroat world of American politics. Veep artfully satirizes the behind-the-scenes machinations of government, offering a comedic perspective on the pursuit of power. The ensemble cast, including Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, and Reid Scott, contributes to the show’s comedic brilliance. While ‘The Regime’ focuses on a crumbling authoritarian regime, ‘Veep’ lampoons the American political system with sharp, incisive humor, drawing parallels to the absurdities of real-world politics.

