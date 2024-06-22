The Victims’ Game: 10 Similar Mystery Shows You Must Watch

Netflix’s ‘The Victims’ Game‘ offers a gripping crime show revolving around Fang Yi-jen, a forensic scientist with Asperger’s syndrome, whose past is dug up in various ways when a string of murders are unleashed across Pinglin City. The emotionally detached man works behind the scenes, avoiding his colleagues in law enforcement as he tries to nullify the personal threat linking him to the deaths. Constantly on the run, he partners up with Hsu Hai-yin, an investigative journalist, to confront his previous wrongs while trying to ensure the safety of others before the terrifying murders spread to them.

The Taiwanese thriller unearths the shocking secrets lurking beneath people’s exteriors as themes of family estrangement and personal loss are layered into a complex murder mystery. Adapted from ‘The Fourth Victim’ by Infinity, the intense narrative is brought to life through an intricately plotted police procedural with a slick design where moral and emotional dilemmas play a pivotal role in the protagonist’s judgment. For viewers who enjoyed the compelling narrative, which blends personal tragedy and suspenseful mystery, here are 10 shows like ‘The Victims’ Game’ to check out.

10. Marcella (2016-2021)

Developed by Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder, ‘Marcella‘ depicts a brutal murder case in London handled by Detective Sergeant Marcella Blackland. After leaving the police to focus on her family and personal life, Marcella returns back to detective work only to be stumped by a curiously baffling series of murders that eerily resemble events from her past. Affected by these new killings, Marcella is confounded by the challenges set in her path as deception and secrecy threaten to unravel her mind while also dealing with her personal problems with an estranged husband.

The British Nordic show offers a glimpse into the complications of leading two lives separated by a thin divide. If the series of murders in ‘The Victims’ Game’ form a major part of its intrigue, then ‘Marcella’ does the same by dangerously diving into the seedy underside of London’s pristine metropolis and what happens in the cover of night. Marcella and Fang Yi-jen are beset by their relentless need to find the truth beyond anything else, thereby clouding their reasonable nature from understanding the price of their actions. With its blend of personal emphasis and cold-case logic, it walks the narrow ledge between emotion and grittiness.

9. Top of the Lake (2013-2017)

‘Top of the Lake’ is a mystery thriller that explores the case of a missing 12-year-old pregnant girl in a rural New Zealand town. The show centers upon Detective Robin Griffin, who harbors a dark past as she investigates the whereabouts of the missing teenager while also confronting the secretive townspeople. Griffin’s journey leads her into murky waters, which are difficult to swim in, and drudge up her own demons in the process.

Created by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, the crime drama asks difficult questions through its haunting atmosphere and its delivery of a gripping narrative that is suspenseful and complex. As the Taiwanese thriller forces its protagonist to face the dark truths from his past that he has hidden from everyone else, Detective Griffin has to confront her own traumas, which she has kept secret, while uncovering the conspiracy that has taken root in the rural town of Laketop. While both shows take a deep dive into dark and gruesome subject matters, they also offer a redemptive arc to their narrative, which provides a powerful heft to their emotionally complex themes.

8. Galileo (2007-2013)

In the Japanese crime show, ‘Galileo,’ titled ‘Garireo’ in Japanese, a genius physics professor, Yukawa Manabu, is tasked with providing aid to local law enforcement when tough and challenging cases show up. Utilizing his impressive knowledge of physics, maths, the mechanics governing the underlying reality, and his obsession with cracking difficult challenges, he becomes an invaluable asset to the police in their search for the truth. To keep him company, the eccentric professor, also known as Detective Galileo, teams up with rookie police officer Utsumi Kaoru as they face a series of complicated cases that have stumped everyone else.

Based on a series of novels by mystery novelist Keigo Higashino and directed by Mizuki Nishisaka, Kensaku Sawada, Gaku Narita, and Hiroshi Nishitani, the show pops open the weird science governing certain illogical decisions taken by people in their desperation, which lead to heinous acts of harm. Detective Galileo’s ability to uncover any challenging crime scene is similar to Fang Yi-jen’s antisocial but driven mind that is calibrated for finding the truth in a murky environment. The two are special assets to the police, who, while having links to them, operate mostly on their own in their pursuit of justice. Unfortunately, their lack of human understanding also leads them astray at times.

7. Investigation Partners (2018-2019)

Also known as ‘Partners for Justice,’ the South Korean thriller directed by Do-cheol Noh teams up a grizzled forensic investigator with a rookie prosecutor as they attempt to solve several crimes together. It follows Baek Beom, a brilliant forensic scientist with an eccentric nature, who is partnered with Eun Sol, a rookie prosecutor with an enthusiasm for upholding the law, in their quest to tackle challenging murder cases that require a scientific and legal understanding. The unlikely duo overcomes several personal struggles as they grow while handling investigations with an open mind and a curiosity for the truth through their complementary skills.

Titled ‘Gumbeobnamnyeo’ in Korean, the crime drama explores the personal dynamics between an older crime operative and his younger fledgling partner. Like Fang Yi-jen’s unique personality and insight into forensic investigations, Baek Beom is equally crafty and unable to get along with people beyond a gruff exterior. However, like the former’s relationship with Hsu Hai-yin, the latter learns to open up and collaborate in his ventures of the crime-solving process to form an effective partnership that yields results. The series focuses on the intricate details surrounding a murder case, like the scientific evidence, which will garner further interest from viewers of ‘The Victims’ Game.’

6. The Killing (2011-2014)

After the body of a local teenage girl is discovered in a submerged car, Detective Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder take the reins of the investigation in ‘The Killing.’ Crafted by Veena Sud, the show takes a slow but meticulous approach to its depiction of a realistic murder procedural. With each episode set during a day of the investigation, the narrative peels back the conspiracy and deception hiding underneath the city’s political and law agencies. Linden obsessively pushes ahead with her search for the truth, which leads to her shaking the boundaries of conventional methods as they no longer suffice in the search for justice.

The crime thriller is based on the Danish television series Forbrydelsen by Søren Sveistrup and intimately explores the effects of corruption and the thin veil of justice that society lives under. While the narrative sparks with a murder mystery, the two protagonists have to bend the rules of engagement in a similar fashion to Fang Yi-jen, who has to combat his professional self when his daughter’s fate gets linked to the series of murders unraveling in Pinglin City. As a result, both narratives share a gripping and atmospheric storyline where the unsettling truth always threatens to upheave the lives of its characters.

5. The Long Night (2020-)

‘The Long Night,’ which is also called ‘Chen mo de zhen xiang,’ is a Chinese crime thriller that deals with a murder case with an obvious suspect caught red-handed while committing the crime. However, years later, the case is reopened by prosecutor Jiang Yang, who dives into the controversial scenarios suggested in the report to uncover the hidden truth. His pursuit for justice pits him against several enemies who would rather keep the actual events shrouded in secrecy. Their machinations test Jiang professionally and personally as he leverages his entire career and morality to unravel the mystery no matter the cost.

Adapted from Zi Jin Chen’s novel ‘The Long Night is Difficult to See,’ and directed by If Chen, the show is an intimate portrayal of how the cost of our actions outweigh the results in the end. As Jiang Yang relentlessly hunts down the main perpetrator, he uncovers deceit, lies, corruption, and the need to remain in power no matter how. Similar to Fang Yi-jen’s loss of his personal life, wife, and daughter due to his work, the prosecutor protagonist of ‘The Long Night’ spends significant time and effort to unearth the truth only to lose his youth, career, family, and personal life in the process. Both suffer the ultimate price in their need for answers that justify wrongdoings from years past.