Loved We Were the Lucky Ones? Here are 8 Similar Shows You’ll Like

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ tells the harrowing true story of a Jewish family as they are separated at the start of the Second World War with Germany’s invasion of Poland. While some family members flee to the United States, others are trapped in Poland and forced to hide from the Nazis, under the threat of being confined to concentration camps. The Hulu family drama spans nine years and four continents to create an epic tale delving into a family’s resilience, survival, and the horrors of the Holocaust. Here are 8 shows like ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ for those gripped by its narrative of conflict, strife, and hope.

8. North & South (2004)

Based on the 1855 Victorian novel of the same name by Elizabeth Gaskell, ‘North & South’ is a captivating period drama set against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution in 19th-century England. The series follows the story of Margaret Hale, a spirited young woman from the rural south who relocates with her family to the industrialized north, where her father takes up work as a clergyman.

As Margaret adjusts to her new environment and the social upheaval brought by the rise of industrialization, she becomes entangled in the lives of the wealthy mill owner John Thornton and his workers. Amidst class tensions, labor disputes, and personal turmoil, Margaret and John find themselves drawn to each other despite their differing backgrounds and social standing. Those who liked the elements of romance and social struggle in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ may find the richly drawn characters and intricate narrative of ‘North & South’ to their liking.

7. Atlantic Crossing (2020)

Under the creative direction of Alexander Eik, ‘Atlantic Crossing’ narrates a historical tale inspired by lesser-known true events during World War II. Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous era, the series follows the journey of Crown Princess Märtha of Norway as she is sent away with her children to take refuge in the United States.

Upon her arrival, she is greeted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and forms a close bond with him. As Norway begins to fall under Nazi occupation, Märtha begins lobbying President Roosevelt and the American public to support the war effort to liberate her nation. As the series follows the personal, emotional, and moral turmoil of Märtha pitted against the realpolitik of Roosevelt, enthusiasts of ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ will find themselves involved in the period drama’s themes of resilience, sacrifice and the complexities of leadership.

6. The Winds of War (1983)

Masterfully crafted by Dan Curtis, ‘The Winds of War’ unfurls an epic tale set against the backdrop of World War II. The series follows the lives of the Henry family, particularly naval officer Victor Henry. Victor’s assignments take him across the globe, from Washington D.C. to Europe and beyond, offering a panoramic view of the war as it progresses.

Amidst the political intrigue and military maneuvers, personal dramas unfold within the Henry family, including romantic entanglements and ideological conflicts. Much like in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ the show covers the war through the lens of a family and its struggles. Based on the 1978 novel of the same name written by Herman Wouk, ‘The Winds of War’ also narrates major events of the war on a broad scale, boasting high production quality, a sweeping narrative, and rich character development.

5. 1883 (2021-2022)

Conceived by Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883’ chronicles the arduous journey of the Dutton family as they embark on an expedition from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. Led by patriarch James Dutton and his wife Margaret, the family faces numerous trials and tribulations as they traverse the unforgiving landscape of the American frontier.

Along the way, they encounter hostile terrain, harsh weather conditions, and conflicts with nature, bandits, other settlers, and Native Americans. Despite the challenges, the Duttons persevere with unwavering determination, driven by their dreams of a brighter future. Similar to ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ ‘1883’ is a historical tale of family perseverance in the face of adversity and features brilliant performances from an ensemble cast.

4. War and Remembrance (1988-1989)

Under the creative direction of Dan Curtis, ‘War and Remembrance’ continues the riveting story of ‘The Winds of War’ and reintroduces us to Victor Henry as he is given the command of a cruiser and struggles with a failing marriage. His son Byron also climbs ranks in the Navy while being separated from his wife and son, who are tragically captured by the Germans for being Jewish. Through the lens of its many characters, the show covers the period of the war followed by American intervention. Similar to ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ ‘War and Remembrance’ presents an epic saga of a family interwoven with the terrible realities of the Second World War and features character arcs spanning many years.

3. Anne Frank: The Whole Story (2001)

Spearheaded by director Robert Dornhelm, ‘Anne Frank: The Whole Story’ is based on the true story of Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl who, along with her family, hid from the Nazis during World War II. The series delves into Anne’s experiences while in hiding in Amsterdam, as written in Melissa Müller’s book, ‘Anne Frank: The Biography.’

The plot provides an intimate glimpse into her thoughts, emotions, and struggles while constantly under threat from Nazi Germany. Those who were gripped by the subplots of ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ which involved hiding from the Nazis and the harrowing tales of their atrocities against the Jewish people, will be given further perspective through Anne Frank’s story.

2. World on Fire (2019-2023)

Created by Peter Bowker for the BBC, ‘World on Fire’ narrates the stories of World War II through the intimate lens of characters on various fronts. Its story follows the lives of various individuals from different countries and backgrounds. Just like in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ the series traverses many countries, from England to Poland, Germany, France, and the United States, and not only captures the profound impact of the war on soldiers but focuses on civilians as well.

1. Holocaust (1978)

The acclaimed work of Gerald Green, ‘Holocaust’ is a historical drama that comprehensively covers the various phases of the Holocaust, from the Nazis beginning the war in 1935 to the atrocities committed at each major concentration camp. The story is told through the eyes of six main characters, whose lives and discourses provide a real sense of what it may have been like to witness the increasingly atrocious developments under Nazi rule. If you want to know more about the terrifying events of the Holocaust depicted in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ this series becomes a must-watch with stellar performances from an ensemble cast, incredibly high production quality, and a hauntingly immersive narrative.

