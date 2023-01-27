Shrinking Soundtrack: Where to Listen to its Songs?

Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking’ is created by the creative team of Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel. The series follows Jimmy Laird, a therapist grieving the loss of his wife. However, in a bid to redeem himself, Jimmy starts openly expressing his true feelings to his patients bringing tangible change in their life. Some catchy musical tunes accompany the hilarious scenes and heartwarming emotional moments that viewers are sure to find themselves singing. If you are looking for details of all the songs in ‘Shrinking,’ here is everything you need to know!

Where to Listen to Shrinking’s Songs?

‘Shrinking’ is a light-hearted comedy series that dips into its characters’ emotions from time to time. The comedy-drama also tackles some serious themes and gives viewers some heart-warming moments. Given the constant shift of mood in the show, the music is an important part of its aesthetic.

The carefully picked songs allow the narrative to change emotional gears and give viewers some soulful tunes to sing along to. The title theme plays over the credits at the start of every episode. It is composed by Benjamin Gibbard and Tom Howe. The latter also co-composed the title theme for ‘Ted Lasso.’ However, if you are looking to stream the other songs from the show, here is a complete list for you!

Episode 1:

1. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

“Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” is a song by Arcade Fire with lyrics from Régine Chassagne & Win Butler. it was released in the 2022 album ‘WE.’ You can check out the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

2. Mid Air

“Mid Air” is a pop single written and performed by Paul Buchanan. You can listen to it on Spotify and Apple Music.

3. Spirits

“Spirits” is a folk rock song by The Strumbellas, a Canadian indie folk band. It was released as a single from the band’s third album ‘Hope,’ in 2016. You can check it out on Spotify and Apple Music.

4. Get Closer

“Get Closer” is a rock song performed by the band indie rock band Life in Film. You can listen to it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Episode 2:

1. These Are The Days

“These Are The Days” is a rock song by the Irish band Inhaler. It was released in 2023 with the band’s album ‘Cuts & Bruises.” You can check it out on Spotify and Apple Music.

2. Psycho Killer

“Psycho Killer” is a song by the American band Talking Heads. It was released in 1977 on their debut album ‘Talking Heads: 77.’ You can find the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

3. Seventeen

“Seventeen” is the debut single of the band Sjowgren. You can listen to it on Spotify and Apple Music.

4. This Life

“This Life” is 2019 by the American rock band Vampire Weekend. To stream the song, you can head to Spotify and Apple Music.

5. Do You Wanna Talk

“Do You Wanna Talk” is a song written by Kieran Shudall and performed by Circa Waves. You can find the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

