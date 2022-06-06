Are Sidian and Tosha Jones From Seeking Sister Wife Still Together?

Maintaining a peaceful relationship is a task on its own. Add a third party to the mix, and drama is bound to happen. However, the couples in ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ are determined to bring a sister wife into their family. From finding a willing partner to dating them and making sure that all the affected parties are comfortable, the whole situation is a goldmine of entertainment. Thanks to the reality series, viewers at home see real-life couples bring another woman into their relationship for various reasons.

Some couples on the show have garnered immense fame thanks to their antics and struggles, like Sidian and Tosha Jones. The duo’s journey on the unique dating series has generated a lot of attention towards their personal life. Many fans are curious about the current status of the pair, given their recent troubles. Are Sidian and Tosha still together, or have they split up for good? Well, here’s all you need to know about the same!

Sidian and Tosha Jones’ Seeking Sister Wife Journey

Sidian and Tosha Jones became a part of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ in the third season. According to the couple, they met while Sidian was with another woman, and Tosha was incorporated into Sidian’s ongoing relationship as a second wife. Sidian shared that his wife at the time – though they were not legally married – was not happy with the polygamous lifestyle and left her husband.

However, Sidian’s “first wife,” Jennie Dschaak, launched in 2021, stating that there might be more to the story. According to Jennie, she had not been a willing participant in the polyamorous relationship. Apparently, Sidian and Tosha were dating each other without Jennie’s consent. While Jennie was willing to tolerate the cheating to a certain extent, she could not handle it when Tosha moved into the same house as hers and left Sidian. Tosha has gone on record to state that Jennie’s claims are false. Given the conflicting stories, many are baffled about what side they should believe.

After Sidian’s wife left him, he and Tosha settled down together and worked on their relationship. However, the couple soon felt that they should search for a sister wife. They hoped to meet someone in a public place and form a bond, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on their plans. Nevertheless, the duo forged ahead and started looking for a potential partner online. Their appearance on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ documents their search for the same after 4 years of their relationship.

In the third iteration of the reality series, Sidian met a woman named Alexandra online. Though the two seemed to connect, Alexandra was not ready to settle down so soon. Another reason behind Alexandra’s refusal was her reluctance to be a parent to Sidian’s three children from his first marriage. Sidian and Tosha continued their search and expanded their horizons to look for a viable sister partner outside the USA.

Sidian and Tosha’s efforts yielded results when they met a Filipino woman named Arielle Jazmine Roque, and it’s easy to see why the Joneses were drawn to the Arielle. The potential sister wife has been a part of several pageant competitions and came third in Reyna ng Aliwan 2017 and Miss Philippines Earth 2020. She also bagged second place in Miss FIT Philippines 2020.

Apart from the pageantry, Arielle also has Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and is the HRDO of Dreametry Creative Design Studio. Tosha has also worked in the same company in the past, and that might be how the three met. However, as the fourth season of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ progressed, it seemed that not all was well between the three. Tosha seemed insecure about her position in the marriage and felt that she was not as beautiful as Arielle. It might not have helped that Sidian was the only one to travel to the Philippines to meet Arielle. Given the complicated situation, many viewers are curious if the strain has broken Sidian and Tosha apart.

Are Sidian and Tosha Jones Still Together?

Yes, Sidian and Tosha are still together. Despite their recent troubles, the two seem happy in each other’s company. The couple often shares photos of themselves and the children having a good time. They also hype each other up through their posts and messages. The family has recently moved into a new home in Beaverton, Oregon, and has settled well. It seems that their affection for each other has not waned in the slightest. Though the couple is not legally married, they have never been and are still not shy about using marital terms. We wish the two and their family best for the future and hope they find what they are looking for.

Read More: Is Seeking Sister Wife Scripted or Real?