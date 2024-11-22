Sigrid Foles and José Segura: How Did Anabel Segura’s Parents Die?

It was April 12, 1993, when the entire world turned upside down for the Segura-Foles family as 22-year-old university student-athlete Anabel Segura Foles was kidnapped and murdered. However, as explored in Netflix’s ‘900 Days Without Anabel,’ it’s imperative to note that her assailants actually omitted the reality of her fate throughout their 20+ calls to the family. They actually demanded the hefty ransom of 150 million pesetas while maintaining the stance she was safe and sound, keeping her parents’ hopes alive until the truth came out in 1995.

Anabel Segura’s Parents Were the Epitome of Love and Support

Although it’s unclear precisely when and where Anabel was born, we do know she came into this world as the eldest daughter as well as the pride of Sigrid Foles and José Segura Nájer. The former is actually a German native, which is where the latter had reportedly first met her while serving as the director of his petrochemical business, unaware they would soon fall in love. The couple thus ultimately chose to happily tie the knot before welcoming two beautiful daughters into this world – Anabel, followed by Alexandra ( aka Sandra) -but some things had changed by 1993.

While the love between Sigrid and José had never waivered, nor had their daughters fallen onto the wrong path, they had changed in the sense they had relocated to Spain by the early 1990s. In fact, the Segura-Foles family was leading a comfortable life in the affluent Intergold neighborhood of La Moraleja in Madrid when Anabel was suddenly kidnapped while jogging on April 12, 1993. Her going on a jog in a tracksuit with her walkman was honestly routine, but what’s heartbreaking to know is that she had returned home a day early from a family ski vacation just to prepare for upcoming exams – if she hadn’t, she would probably still be alive.

According to records, Anabel’s parents returned to their shared home as soon as they were informed of what had transpired, following which they did everything in their power to ensure her safe return. They had unwaveringly backed her every decision and served as her guiding hand while she was with them, so, of course, they were now exploring all possible avenues to fight for her freedom. This included having their family friend/ serve as their point of contact with the kidnappers, holding press conferences, offering rewards when the assailants stopped communication in June, and even appearing on news shows to plead for her return.

Anabel Segura’s Parents Experienced A Lot of Pain Before Their Own Passings

Despite all of the efforts put forth by Sigrid and José, along with the authorities’ extensive investigations, it wasn’t until public tips identified the ransom callees in 1995 that they learned the truth. They had actually looked into all avenues to see if someone close to Anabel or someone seeking revenge on her successful father had targeted her, but her perpetrators turned out to be strangers. They had abducted her at random on the fateful day from the affluent neighborhood purely for financial gain, only to end up strangling her to death within hours as they had nowhere to keep her.

Therefore, of course, Sigrid and José were shattered when this truth finally came to light, yet they maintained their composure in public because they didn’t want to give Anabel’s killers any satisfaction. In the end, they were glad they got to bury their daughter as well as see those responsible face justice, yet it wasn’t closure to them because of how senseless this entire ordeal was. Hence, the family subsequently chose to move away from the spotlight so as to grieve, only briefly returning in 2013 to assert they don’t forgive her killers when Emilio Muñoz publicly apologized following his early release from prison.

Unfortunately, not long after, both Sigrid and José passed away in their home in Alcobendas, Spain. While the former sadly died on March 14, 2016, the love of her life/her husband followed on December 26, 2019. The cause of their deaths has never been made public, yet we believe it was likely natural owing to their age. They left behind their daughter Alexandra, their son-in-law Fermin Barquin, as well as two minor grandchildren, Ana and Alfonso.

