Silo Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: The Book of Quinn

The eighth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ titled ‘The Book of Quinn,’ follows Juliette Nichols’ efforts to find out what happened to her new friend, Solo. She realizes that the two of them are not the only ones in the silo. Lukas Kyle remains committed to decrypting the code written by Salvador Quinn. His out-of-the-box thinking leads him to a breakthrough, but his fate remains a matter of significant concern as Robert Sims reminds him of his potential return to the mines. As the rebellion gradually becomes a possibility, Bernard Holland relies on an unusual ally, who is forced to choose between love and trust! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bernard and Sims Make Progress in Their Pursuit of Power

‘The Book of Quinn’ begins with Bernard Holland turning off a pump to meet Martha “Walk” Walker. The electrical engineer is tired of the rebels’ outrageous and life-threatening plans to stand against the authoritarian figures in the silo. She asks Shirley to save her ex-wife, Carla McLain, instead of raiding a supply room when raiders are present everywhere to bring them down. After receiving the alert, Walk rushes to the pump room and meets Bernard. The mayor threatens to hurt Carla if Walk doesn’t help him bring down the brewing rebellion. Even though she does not wish to betray the trust of Shirley and Hank, she nods yes to her enemy since she cannot see her former partner hurt.

Having Walk on his side to warn him about the rebellion is a significant victory for Bernard. However, he is unaware that Robert Sims has learned about his secret mission concerning Salvador Quinn’s code. Using Camille, his wife, the head of the Judicial convinces Rick Amundsen to reveal what the mayor is up to. Even when he discovers that Bernard and Lukas Kyle are delving into Quinn’s life, Sims remains clueless. Still, he uses the information to try to lure the analyst to his camp. He reminds the young man that the latter needs a friend when his mission concludes, specifically since Bernard won’t have any hard time sending him back to the mines.

Sims’ meeting with Kyle marks the beginning of a war between the former and Bernard. While the mayor tries to safeguard his silo from another rebellion and the particular problem Quinn had identified more than a century ago, the head of the Judicial wants to learn all about these highly sensitive and classified affairs. Meanwhile, Kathleen confronts her husband, Paul Billings, about the poster he showed Patrick Kennedy. The sheriff eventually caves in and lets his wife take a look at the image, which moves her immensely.

Lukas Kyle Learns How to Decrypt Salvador Quinn’s Code

Lukas Kyle’s inference that Salvador Quinn’s code is composed using numbers rather than alphabets makes him look for a book that is essential to crack the same. He takes a look around Judge Meadows’ rooms but doesn’t find anything significant. That’s when he considers the possibility of one of Quinn’s descendants hiding a relic. He uses his brand new “blue badge,” which is given to Bernard’s shadow, to make a list of the rebel’s relatives, which leads him to Terrance Penbrook. The woolgrower hesitates to cooperate with Lukas since he does not want anything to do with Quinn, who nearly destroyed the silo for good in his eyes.

Bernard then clarifies to Lukas that Quinn was a hero rather than a vicious rebel. The former head of the IT department destroyed books and burned down several important documents over a century ago when he realized that he should eliminate any “memory” of rebellions to avoid them altogether. As far as the mayor is concerned, Quinn’s actions stopped uprisings for 140 years, saving the lives of hundreds of thousands over fourteen decades. When Lukas describes Quinn as a hero like his superior, the Penbrook family starts to trust him a bit. They open up about their controversial ancestor when they realize that the analyst will not harm them.

The Penbrooks reveal that a long time ago, Meadows met them looking for Quinn’s books like Lukas. The latter learns that his predecessor vanished from the family’s lives after laying her hands on Quinn’s copy of The Pact. The analyst then rushes to Meadows’ apartment and finds the book. He comes across several underlined alphabets and notes them down. The code he decrypts so far reads, “If you’ve gotten this far, you already know the game is rigged.” The decrypted message can be seen as a warning Quinn gives Lukas. The “game” can be nothing but the administration of the silo, which is rigged by the personal priorities of its rulers. Quinn must be asking the analyst to be careful with the information he will continue to decrypt instead of blindly trusting any authoritarian figures.

Juliette Nichols Meets the Three Musketeers

After turning on the pump underwater in her new silo, Juliette learns that Solo has disappeared. The traces of blood she encounters convince her that he has been hurt or attacked. Her search for him even injures her, but she returns underwater to look for him, only to fail to find him. That’s when she perceives that there is a third person in the silo other than her and her friend. She asks the individual about Solo, only for the mysterious figure to reply that the man she is looking for is dead. Juliette cannot afford to leave the matter at this revelation since her suit is in her companion’s hands.

When Juliette asks the person to meet Solo, the individual retaliates with an arrow shot. The unexpected attack causes alarming bleeding in the engineer, who fights against the figure despite her injury. She knows that she has to do everything she can to find her suit, which is essential for her to return to her actual home and save the lives of 10,000 people from a useless rebellion. The fight ends with two other young individuals showing up with threats to stop Juliette from hurting one of their own. The trio can be adventurers within the world of the silos.

While the identities of the trio remain a well-guarded secret, they must have entered the silo looking for supplies. Their weapons indicate that they were not banished from their underground establishment like Juliette and that the trio was prepared for the journey that led them to Solo’s home. What remains to be revealed is their motive. If they are searching for resources, it is understandable why they enter an abandoned silo. Irrespective of their motive and threats, they may even turn out to be useful for Juliette if she can convince them that she is not an enemy, especially to return to her friends and family.

Read More: What Book is Apple TV+’s Silo Based on?