Sima Taparia: Where is the Indian Matchmaker Now?

Ever since Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ first premiered in the summer of 2020, Sima Taparia as the woman at its front and center has arguably been the most polarizing figure of reality television. After all, this long-term matchmaker has essentially pioneered the concept of tradition-driven modern dating when it comes to arranged marriages, yet she still holds onto the term “compromise.” So now, if you’re simply curious to learn more about her — with a specific focus on her background, her profession, as well as her current standing — we’ve got every necessary detail for you.

Who is Sima Taparia?

It was reportedly in 1983 when Sima became a staunch believer in arranged marriages since that’s when she herself tied the knot with Anup Taparia following a mere five months of cozy courtship. The truth is she was just 19 at the time, but she was genuinely happy with her family’s choice for her life partner as he was caring, kind, patient, supportive, and understanding from the get-go. The fact they shared a conventional Marwari caste upbringing was also a massive plus for her, especially because her community circle then expanded in a way she could never have expected.

However, it wasn’t until Sima and Anup briefly relocated out of Mumbai to Nashik for his industrialist work a couple of years later that she got the freedom to explore her passions for the first time. She did realize she had a knack for matchmaking once she began successfully introducing different people in the same manner she’d met her spouse, but it took a while for her to evolve it into a business. That’s because the times were different, and women weren’t really empowered to be independent — though her husband, friends, and other loved ones essentially ensured she was.

Sima thus established her client-centric multinational matrimonial business in Mumbai, ultimately leading to what can only be described as unimaginable global name, fame, and recognition. It’s even imperative to note that apart from this, she was once the Charter President of the Maheshwari caste women’s organization Deepsakhi before serving as the Ruchika club President too. “I always had great ambition and wanted to make something of myself so people far and wide would know my name,” the matchmaker admitted a few years ago, making her continued hard work no surprise.

Where is Sima Taparia Now?

If we are being honest, from what we can tell through Sima’s online presence as well as public work, it is entirely evident that she’s thriving in all aspects of life at the moment. She has a beautiful family with her husband, two daughters, a son-in-law, and a granddaughter; her enterprise is growing; plus she is still evolving as an international public figure. As if that’s not enough, she is also the proud recipient of the 2021 Bharat Gaurav Award — an honor for the nation’s unsung heroes — for spreading Indian culture and its core values across the world through the Netflix original.

“I am an extrovert and so I am very social and I love meeting new people, talking to them, and finding out little details that I lock away in my brain,” Sima once told Condé Nast Traveller India. In fact, that’s how the Mumbai, India-based matchmaker has been able to find partners for clients in the most unexpected places, making it clear she is never not working or has her mind turned off. “I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken,” she added. “And even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport.”

It hence goes without saying Sima’s clientele primarily consists of serious, high-profile individuals from all over the globe, including the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and South Africa, among others. Though this means more than we can ever imagine since the nearly 60-year-old does not directly market or advertise her services; she has gained global traction through mere word of mouth. Therefore, of course, everyone believes this family-oriented woman was born to be a matchmaker in every sense of the term, especially considering how perfectly hectic yet content she seems at the moment.

Read More: Who is Sima Taparia’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?