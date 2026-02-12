‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Disney+ has finally renewed the Star Wars spin-off show ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic has learnt. Christopher Ford, co-creator of the show, is back as head writer, with the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert & Daniel Kwan), David Lowery, and Jake Schreier back to direct the new episodes. Filming will take place in Manhattan Beach, California. The show is set after the events of the movie ‘Return of the Jedi’ and takes place in the same timeframe as ‘The Mandalorian.’

In the Season 1 finale, Episode 8 AKA ‘The Real Good Guys,’ Jod Na Nawood, Fern, and Fara meet the powerful Supervisor, who is revealed to be a huge droid that, with its one unblinking receptor eye, has been watching over and safeguarding the people of At Attin for many years. When the Supervisor turns the droid guards against Jod, the latter reveals his true colors and stabs the Supervisor with a lightsaber, deactivating the entire power grid. This leaves the planet of At Attin defenseless against Jod and his invading crew.

KB, Neel, Wim, and Wendle use hoverbikes to reach Fern, who is, naturally, in deep trouble. Wim, Fern, KB, Neel, and their families put up a brave fight to Jod but ultimately realize that the only way to save At Attin is to destroy the Barrier and reveal it to the galaxy. When the Barrier is burned away, the people of At Attin look up to see New Republic X-wings descending, thanks to KB, who received assistance from SM-33 and Kh’ymm. Jod’s pirates retreat in fear; he is defeated, and his ship is destroyed. The finale ends with Wim looking up at the New Republic as it arrives to save At Attin.

Cast members we can expect to return for Season 2 include Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Nick Frost as SM-33, Kerry Condon as Fara, Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle, and Alia Shawkat as Kh’ymm. Jude Law may also be back as Jod Na Nawood, who is bent on revenge.

