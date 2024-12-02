Where is Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filmed?

The creation of Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ takes place in the same timeline as the other series in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, including ‘The Mandalorian.’ Originally titled ‘Skeleton Crew,’ the science fiction action–adventure series centers upon four kids and their adventurous journey across the galaxy. After making a strange discovery on their home planet, they embark on a mission to uncover more secrets but end up getting lost in the galaxy while making new allies and foes along the way.

Now, the four kids must confront the dangers of the galaxy together and try to make their way back home safely. Led by Jude Law, the show also consists of impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost. The intergalactic adventures in the story are complemented by the realistic setting of space and multiple planets.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Filming Locations

The production of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ was carried out in California, particularly across Los Angeles County. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the sci-fi series got underway around late June 2022 under the working title ‘Grammar Rodeo.’ After about seven long months, the shooting reportedly concluded in late January 2023. Once the filming was wrapped up, stunt coordinator George Cottle celebrated the moment, saying, “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!”

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ is lensed in Los Angeles County, located in Southern California consisting of Los Angeles and several surrounding cities. Situated at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach, MBS Media Campus serves as the primary production location for the Jude Law starrer. Also known as Manhattan Beach Studios, the film studio consists of around 15 different sound stages, which are considered some of the largest and best equipped in all of LA. It also offers a New York Street backlot and multiple production offices to meet the requirements of different kinds of productions, including ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’

In order to portray the setting of space and a futuristic world, the filming unit utilizes technologically advanced sets, including the StageCraft Volume, which is a circular sound stage with LED panel screens. They also use stop-motion animation for several portions of the sci-fi series. Apart from Manhattan Beach, plenty of sequences for ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ are also taped in Los Angeles, Culver City, and California State University, Dominguez Hills at 1000 East Victoria Street in Carson.

During a conversation with The HoloFiles, Kyriana Kratter, who portrays KB, talked about how shooting the stunt sequences was very enjoyable. She said, “I think another fun moment was the stunt days, where we were strapped into the roof, Kratter reflected. “I can’t say too much, because I don’t want to spoil anything, but I think that was really fun. All screaming together way too much. Things flying in our direction. That was really fun and exciting.” Moreover, Jude Law, who portrays Jod Na Nawood, opened up about his time on set. He told Star Wars, “There were great moments where they reminded me not to take myself or it too seriously, but equally moments of real application, real skill. They were such good company and I have very fond memories of our time as a little crew.”

