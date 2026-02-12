‘Ponies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has renewed the spy thriller drama series ‘Ponies’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. David Iserson and Mike Daniels are back as showrunners, with Susanna Fogel returning to write and direct. Filming will soon take place in Budapest, Hungary, where the first season was also shot.

The Season 1 finale (Episode 8), titled ‘The Stranger,’ ended on a cliffhanger with protagonists Beatrice “Bea” Grant and Twila Hasbeck held at gunpoint by KGB agents. This is a result of a string of tense events starting with Bea and Twila’s nemesis, Andrei Vasiliev, a high-level KGB agent, realizing that the ladies are American spies. Furious, he goes after them. On the other hand, Bea and Twila know that Andrei has murdered several Russian women in Moscow, and cannot be captured at all. The two women and Sasha, a former KGB agent turned by the CIA, have also discovered Andrei’s safehouse, where they find kompromat hidden in shampoo bottles.

During the car chase, Twila manages to get Andrei’s car flipped, after which the ladies put his injured self in the truck and bring him to the CIA’s station at the U.S. Embassy, along with the shampoo bottles. Bea and Twila threaten Andrei with the release of the tapes that will definitely have him killed, but provided he works for the CIA, the tapes will not be released. Before Andrei reveals who killed the husbands of Bea and Twila, a bomb detonates in the embassy vault, thanks to Cheryl (Vic Michaelis), who is revealed to be the mole working with the KGB. The fire burns the bottles, destroying the evidence against Andrei. The finale ends with KGB agents posing as firefighters storming the embassy, taking all of the CIA’s files. Andrei walks out of the room confidently while Bea and Twila have KGB agents pointing guns at their heads.

Considering how Season 1 ends, characters expected to return for Season 2 include Bea Grant (Emilia Clarke), Twila Hasbeck (Haley Lu Richardson), Andrei Vasiliev (Arjtom Gilz), Dane Walter (Adrian Lester), Sasha Shevchenko (Petro Ninovskyi), Cheryl Szymanski (Vic Michaelis), and Cheryl’s husband, Ray Szymanski (Nicholas Podany).

