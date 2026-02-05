‘I, Jack Wright’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 at BritBox

BritBox has reportedly renewed the popular crime drama series ‘I, Jack Wright’ for its second season. Chris Lang is back as the writer, with Miranda Howard-Williams directing. Filming will take place in London starting this February.

Season 1 reveals the backstory of Jack’s three wives and the children he bore from each of them. Jack has two sons, John and Graham, from his first wife, Rose. From his second wife, Kuldip, he has one daughter, Asha. From his third wife, Sally, he has a son, Joshua, and a daughter, Daisy. Jack also had an affair with a woman named Annie, his colleague.

As DCI Hector Morgan and DC Katie Jones investigate Jack’s death, which is revealed to be murder early on in the show, the revelations of each character slowly unravel how Jack led his life and how it affected those of the others and their kids (Jack’s grandkids). Graham is a drug addict and is in desperate need of money. He even abandoned his daughter (Jack’s granddaughter), Emily, but upon the revelation of the amount Emily would get from the will, he is ready to blackmail her. John let go of his love for art to join his father’s company, a pain that has remained with him. John’s wife, Georgia, is a gambling addict and wants Jack’s money, too.

The doubt on Georgia being the killer since she was spotted in the CCTV leaving the mansion in a rush on the night of Jack’s murder is negated after Jack’s housekeeper, Mary, provides an alibi. The doubt over Graham also goes away as it is found that he wasn’t at the mansion during the time of the murder. Rose has stage-four cancer and intends to give away the money to another girl in her ward who has a long way to go in life, much to the dismay of Rose’s present partner, Bobby, who wanted to use the money for her treatment.

The suspicion next falls on Emily and Sally, and soon Emily reveals that Joshua is not Jack’s biological son but the result of infidelity in Sally’s past. This pulls Sally out of the will. Meanwhile, Emily herself is revealed to be having an affair with a criminal named Reuben, whom her fiancé Kyle finds out very late. As the story moves forward, a cloth stained with Jack’s blood is recovered from Reuben’s possession, making her and Emily the primary suspects for Jack’s murder.

The ultimate revelation is made by Emily, who reveals that Jack tried to molest her when she was a kid, and she confronted him around five months before his death. It led to a fight, and the blood-stained cloth is proof. Despite that, Emily and Reuben are put in cuffs due to a lack of evidence clearing them of the crime. Season 1 ends with Rose, Emily’s grandmother, confessing to killing Jack. This is clearly a way for her to protect her granddaughter. Season 2 will reveal who the real killer is, as till the very end of the first season, everything is based on evidence gathered, but no proof.

Considering how Season 1 ends, cast members we can expect to be back for Season 2 include Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally, Gemma Jones as Rose, Zoë Tapper as Georgia, Daniel Rigby as John, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily, Percelle Ascott as Reuben, John Simm as Graham, and Rakhee Thakrar as Jack’s lawyer, Laura. Trevor Eve may also be back as Jack Wright, considering the second season delves into more incidents from the past.

