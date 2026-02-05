‘Acting Good’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 5 at CTV

CTV has reportedly renewed the comedy drama series ‘Acting Good’ for its fifth season. Pat Thornton, Eric Toth, and Amber-Sekowan Daniels will serve as showrunners. Toth, Michael Greyeyes, Darlene Naponse, and Mary Galloway are back to direct the new episodes. Filming will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, between May 11 and July 3 this year.

Season 4 follows Paul, who is now a dad with a baby in tow. While being bent on becoming a better man and a good father, he continuously clashes with Rose, his wife, who is the newly elected councillor and a new mom. Meanwhile, Chief Jo is in Ottawa, and her daughter Chickadee navigates new relationships and tries to figure out where she wants to be in the world. Dean is still running his community store, but it is no less than a full-time job, as he has to deal with customers, supply issues, and his cousin Leon, who is back from banishment and claims to be reformed. We also have Lips, who is dealing with guilt and justice, Agnes and Rita, who get into grandma competition mode, and Roger Laughingstick, who takes a deep dive into community issues, artificial intelligence, and the rise of true crime podcasts.

Season 5 will, in all probability, bring back the core cast. This includes Paul Rabliauskas as Paul, Cheyenna Sapp as Rose, Roseanne Supernault as Chief Jo, Avery Sutherland as Chickadee, Gabriel Daniels as Dean, Michael Greyeyes as Leon, Jason Mason as Lips, Tina Keeper as Agnes, Wanda Barker as Rita, and Billy Merasty as Roger Laughingstick.

Season 4 had Brent Butt, Vance Banzo, William Belleau, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Tatanka Means, Darla Contois, Ashley Callingbull, and Joel D. Montgrand as guest stars. It remains to be seen if they return for Season 5 and whether any new guests show up.

Winnipeg served as the filming base for comedy shows like ‘Catastrophe,’ ‘The Spencer Sisters,’ ‘The Holiday Shift,’ and ‘Twomad.’

