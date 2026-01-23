‘Lynley’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 at BritBox

BritBox has reportedly renewed its detective drama series ‘Lynley,’ which offers a modern take on Elizabeth George’s novels, for its second season. Filming is scheduled to begin in March this year in Dublin, Ireland, which is where the first season was shot. Steve Thompson is back as writer, with Stewart Svaasand returning to direct the new episodes.

In the Season 1 finale (Episode 4), Detective Inspector Tommy Lynley and Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers find the body of a 17-year-old boy named Kimmo Thorne, whom Havers recently arrested for robbery. The guy had no one to call his own, which is why his death, which happened by torture and stabbing, makes things intriguing. Havers looks up old cases and comes across one from four months earlier with a few similarities. The dead person, Jared Reid, has burns on his hands and feet like Thorne. The address mentioned in the case file brings them to a local church led by Reverend Ulrike Karlsson. The church runs a hostel for drug addicts. The name she mentions is Brianna Strachan, a drug dealer, and Gethyn, Ulrike’s curate. Lynley and Havers also find out that Thorne was at the hostel a week earlier. Further investigation takes the detectives down a religious track as it seems that the modus operandi is some form of purification, the burn marks resembling those of Jesus during His crucifixion. The second angle is that of the involvement of a drug cartel in both murders. Meanwhile, Lynley is also asked by Detective Chief Inspector Brian Nies to assist Professor Milne, a behavioral advisor for the police department, who teaches Criminal Psychology at Norfolk University, in his tutorial. Lynley reaches out to him for help throughout the investigation.

As the plot moves forward, Gethyn is brought in for further questioning, since evidence points toward his involvement in the case. However, one of the parishioners, Emma Kilfoyle, provides an alibi. Gethyn was with her on the night of Thorne’s murder. They are having an affair, which Gethyn’s wife suspects too. Lynley and Havers then find that crucial evidence from Jared Reid’s case has just gone missing, a case that was being handled by Detective Horwood, who has just retired. Unfortunately, Horwood too gets away safe, as he had an informant in a drug gang and did what he did to carry out busts, while turning a blind eye to his informant’s gang. He is not connected to Thorne’s death. Then, a third murder occurs—same burns on hands and feet.

Davey Benton was not an addict and wasn’t connected to the church. He is revealed to be a prostitute. A detailed scan of a selfie from Throne’s phone brings the detectives to a basement under the church, and it gets crystal clear that that is where Thorne was held against his wishes and even drugged. This explains why one of Ulrike’s boys was seen at the church, prompting Karlsson to confront Ulrike at the beginning of the episode. The guy was selling drugs to the killer, perhaps. The finale ends with the revelation that the killer is Ryan, Emma Kilfoyle’s brother, who also worked at the church. He came to the police station earlier to speak with Lynley and Havers to know what the cops were doing. Ryan took Lynley’s partner, Helen, captive at the church’s warehouse, to kill her and punish Lynley, whom he anticipated was going to bring him in. Thankfully, he is stopped by Lynley. However, Ryan admitted to killing two men. Davey Benton’s killer is still at large. A number is recovered from the van of Sean Lavery, who was friends with Benton. The number belongs to Professor Milne, who, it is revealed, paid Benton for sex. When he demanded more, Milne killed him using the modus operandi from Lynley’s case to protect himself. Milne is thereby arrested for the murder of Davey Benton.

Season 2 will naturally have Detective Inspector Tommy Lynley and Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers deal with new cases. Naturally, Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay will reprise their roles as the respective detectives. We can also expect Daniel Mays to be back as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Brian Nies, and Michael Workéyè as Detective Constable Tony Bakare.

