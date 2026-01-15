Matthew Gray Gubler’s ‘Einstein’ Starts Filming in Montreal and Toronto in March

Canada is all set to welcome ‘Criminal Minds’ star Matthew Gray Gubler. He will feature in the upcoming CBS drama series ‘Einstein,’ a procedural show with comedic undertones. Filming will take place in Montreal and Toronto between March and August 2026. Andy Breckman is the showrunner, with Randy Zisk roped in to direct. Gubler is the only revealed cast member. Rosa Salazar was also cast, but she later left the project.

The story follows Lew Einstein (Gubler), the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor at Princeton until his bad-boy antics land him in trouble with the law. He is pressed into service helping Detective Inspector Maddie Paris of the New Jersey State Police solve her most puzzling cases. Irreverent and misguided, Lew’s genius and famous name weigh heavily on him, but using his gift to help solve homicides may finally offer his life some direction and purpose. On the other hand, Maddie is sharp and disciplined, demanding a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself. Naturally, she feels conflicted about working with Professor Lew Einstein. Search is currently underway for the actress who will play Maddie Paris.

Matthew Gray Gubler’s noteworthy performances include Dr. Spencer Reid in CBS’s ‘Criminal Minds,’ Wes in Hulu’s ‘Dollface,’ Darren Colt in the Alison Brie-starrer ‘Horsegirl,’ and Adrian in the romantic flick ‘Endings, Beginnings.’ He also voiced Simon in ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks,’ ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,’ ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked,’ and ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.’ He has also directed several episodes of ‘Criminal Minds.’

Montreal served as the filming base for shows like ‘DMV,’ ‘Ghosts,’ and ‘Future Man.’ Shows filmed in Toronto include ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Suits,’ and ‘The Boys.’

