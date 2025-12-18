Hugh Laurie’s ‘Dig’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles and Greece in January 2026

Peacock’s upcoming comedy drama series ‘Dig’ will be shot in Los Angeles and Greece between January 12 and May 2026. Hugh Laurie will star alongside Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Fina Strazza. Co-creators Poehler and Mike Schur adapted the show from Kate Myers’s bestselling book ‘Excavation.’

The story follows four women, one of them played by Poehler, working at the Megalopolis site, a Greek archeological dig. Each of them is at a wildly different crossroad in her life. Somehow, they’ve all ended up on the same mountain, the mythic home to the first Olympics. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.

Hugh Laurie plays Neville, a British professor who sincerely loves archaeology and strives to uphold the traditions of this dying profession. He fancies himself an inspiring mentor to everyone who works at the site. Laurie is primarily known for his performance as Dr. Gregory House in the medical drama series ‘House.’ He is a common face on TV, having played significant roles in shows such as ‘Tehran,’ ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ ‘Avenue 5,’ and ‘Veep.’ Feature films he has been a part of include ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield,’ ‘Tomorrowland,’ and ‘Mr. Pip.’

SNL legend Amy Poehler played the role of Leslie Knope in the Golden Globe-winning sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ She was the voice of Joy in the ‘Inside Out’ animated movies. Some of the comedy films she starred in are the Netflix movie ‘Moxie,’ ‘Wine Country,’ ‘The House,’ also featuring Will Ferrell, and ‘Sisters,’ opposite Tina Fey.

Geraldine Viswanathan plays Dylan, who, after a five-year absence, returns to the dig in Greece on a whim to take care of some unfinished business. Viswanathan’s noteworthy performances include Marian in the crime comedy movie ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ Kayla in the comedy movie ‘Blockers,’ and Bonnie Mahesh in the ABC crime drama series ‘Janet King.’ She also played Mel in the MCU movie ‘Thunderbolts*.’

Fina Strazza plays Patty, the undergraduate assistant to Neville. Patty is in way over her head, and the dig represents the first time she has ever been outside of the U.S. Strazza’s can be recognized as KJ Brandman from the Prime Video sci-fi series ‘Paper Girls‘ and Tiffany Falconer from ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen.’ Other movies and shows she has been a part of are the fantasy romance movie ‘Above the Shadows,’ the adventure movie ‘A Little Game,’ the CBS drama show ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ and the NBC show ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

