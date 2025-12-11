James McAvoy’s ‘Meantime’ Starts Filming in London and Glasgow in February 2026

London, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, will be James McAvoy’s bases between February and June 2026. That’s when Sky’s upcoming crime series ‘Meantime’ will be shot, with him in the lead. Jon S. Baird will direct, based on a screenplay Neil Webster adapted from comedian Frankie Boyle’s eponymous crime fiction novel.

The story is set in Glasgow in 2015. It follows Valium addict Felix McAveety, whose best friend Marina is found murdered in the local park. Felix goes looking for answers to questions that he quickly forgets. He thus enlists the help of his crisis-fueled downstairs neighbor, Donnie, a brilliant but mercurial general practitioner, a bright young trade unionist, a failing screenwriter, and a semi-celebrity crime novelist, Jane Pickford. Their investigation sends them on a bewildering expedition that involves elements of Scottish radical politics, artificial intelligence, cults, secret agents, smugglers, and vegan record shops.

James McAvoy’s latest credits include Paddy in the psychological horror flick ‘Speak No Evil,’ centering on an American family whose weekend stay at a British couple’s farmhouse takes a horrific turn; Pontius Pilate in the Biblical comedy movie ‘The Book of Clarence,’ which is abou an unlucky man claiming to be God’s Messiah in 33 AD Jerusalem; and Lord Asriel in HBO Max’s ‘His Dark Materials,’ based on Philip Pullman’s fantasy novel trilogy.

We will next see McAvoy in Jamie Adams’s thriller movie ‘Pose,’ which revolves around two couples experiencing strange occurrences during their stay at a countryside mansion; and the biographical drama ‘California Schemin,’ based on the rise of the Scottish hip-hop duo Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, AKA Silibil N’ Brains. McAvoy is also making his directorial debut with ‘California Schemin.’

London served as the production base for crime shows like ‘MobLand,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Night Manager,’ and ‘You.’ Some popular crime shows filmed in Glasgow are ‘Vigil,’ ‘Annika,’ ‘Crime,’ and ‘Payback.’

Read More: The Rookie North Starts Filming in Vancouver in February 2026