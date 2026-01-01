8 Best Movies and Shows About Firefighters on Netflix (January 2026)

Firefighters are individuals who willingly put themselves in dangerous situations to ensure the safety of others, regardless of the cost. Be it a burning building, a wildfire, or unexpected fire-related issues in densely populated areas, they are quick to respond. Their lives are characterized by uncertainty, threat, and a constant sense of vigilance. They also have to deal with emotional stresses related to their line of work, which also affects their family lives. Their enormous contributions to society often go unnoticed or unappreciated due to various factors.

Not only are they risking their lives, but also the lives of their family members, who remain uncertain about the safety of their loved ones. Netflix’s vast library includes stories that shed light on various issues and groups. In this list, we present movies and shows on Netflix that explore the stories of firefighters and the challenges they face, both professionally and personally.

8. Fire Chasers (2017)

‘Fire Chasers’ is a documentary series that delves into the courageous efforts of firefighters in the state of California to deal with extremely volatile and unexpected wildfires during 2016. Netflix’s documentary series, directed by Julian T. Pinder, chronicles the experiences of the firefighters through real footage, interviews, and photographs, enabling viewers to understand the level of risks associated with the profession. The episodes are also a warning about the rapidly declining levels of fire safety in the state and the inability of agencies to predict incidents to warn civilians.

With the situation worsening by the day, the firefighters’ lives get increasingly risky as they protect homes from burning down. It specifically follows members of Cal Fire and the LA County Fire Department as they wage uphill battles against risks proliferated by climate change and changing vegetation patterns. The gritty and relentless approach of the documentary adds to its authenticity and makes it an important piece of television. You can stream it on Netflix.

7. Fire in Paradise (2019)

‘Fire in Paradise’ centers on a wildfire in the town of Paradise, California, on November 8, 2018. Directed by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, the Netflix documentary film follows a seemingly small fire, which unexpectedly becomes extremely dangerous in a matter of minutes. The narrative focuses on the interviews and perspectives of firefighters and civilians involved directly or indirectly in the incident.

As the firefighters race to contain the situation, they find it increasingly hard to achieve their goals and save the lives of civilians. The documentary highlights how fire-related incidents can be unpredictable and deadly, even surprising those trained to handle such situations. The raw footage and the opinions of the survivors and responders add to the gritty feel of the narrative. The element of survival plays a pivotal role in the experiences of the individuals involved. It can be witnessed here.

6. High Heat (2022)

‘High Heat’ or ‘Donde Hubo Fuego’ chronicles the life of Poncho Quiroga (Iván Amozurrutia), who joins the local fire department in Mexico City with the intention of finding out more about his brother’s death. His destiny is linked to that of Ricardo Urzúa (Eduardo Capetillo), a man who walks out after serving a prison sentence and aims to become the chief of the fire department. With Poncho suspecting that Ricardo had something to do with his brother’s death, the stakes get bigger for the two men.

On one hand, as fire-related incidents demand their utmost commitment to ensuring civilian safety, the two must also find answers to questions about each other that have been challenging them. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, Netflix’s Mexican drama series is a poignant navigation of the inner secrets and lives of firefighters. It is a unique approach to storytelling as it balances the personal and professional challenges faced by a firefighter, while also dealing with the mystery of a death. The tale unfolds here.

5. Legasi: Bomba the Movie (2025)

In ‘Legasi: Bomba the Movie,’ Amir (Ben Amir), a young firefighter, is overwhelmed by the death of his mentor, Eddy. Despite being a talented fireman, he finds it difficult to achieve his goals due to his insecurities and guilt related to Eddy’s death. When a massive fire wreaks havoc in a major urban space, Amir is challenged like never before. He is tasked with the leadership of the rescue mission that involves the lives of the civilians stuck in a tower. When his firefighting teammates are trapped in the tower, he must fight against the greatest of odds to overcome his guilt about the past and save them.

However, handling the mind and the body simultaneously with a blazing fire in the vicinity is a mission that presents layers of difficulties for Amir. Directed by James Lee and Frank See, the Malaysian drama movie is a nuanced depiction of the sacrifices made by firefighters. At its core, it’s a tumultuous and engaging journey of a troubled character seeking redemption, which is accompanied by haunting visuals of fire-based accidents. You can view it here.

4. Fire Country (2022-)

‘Fire Country,’ a CBS drama series, navigates the complex life of Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who is serving a prison sentence. He seeks to reduce his term and achieve liberation by working for the local Cal Fire department in Edgewater, California. The system promises him and his fellow inmates freedom if they can risk their lives to save civilian lives in the region from fires. However, as he becomes a part of the local firefighting team, he develops difficult professional dynamics with his new colleagues.

As massive fires threaten the population, Bode finds himself torn between his horrifying past, his unstable present, and his shaky future. Created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, the show is a layered and gripping exploration of guilt, trauma, freedom, and the element of sacrifice. The haunting visuals of the series add to its sense of authenticity. It is streaming on Netflix.

3. Notre-Dame (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Notre-Dame’ is the story of Général Zacharie Ducourt (Roschdy Zem) and other firefighters who face excruciating risks when they deal with the sudden and unexpected fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. The French drama series explores the perspectives of various characters, both civilians and firefighters, as their lives undergo massive changes due to the fire. As the city watches in dread, the cathedral begins to lose its charm, one flame after the other.

With time and space working against Général Zacharie and his colleagues, they must find the strength to go beyond the limits of their jobs to save the people and also the legacy of a nationally significant building. Created by Hervé Hadmar and inspired by real events, the individual experiences, the visual-emotional tension, and the intimate portrayal of the art of firefighting make this an engaging tale. The story is available here.

2. Under Fire (2021-2024)

‘Under Fire’ or ‘Onder Vuur,’ a Dutch drama series, revolves around the lives of Tom Lateur (Aimé Claeys) and his firefighting colleagues who risk their lives in extremely volatile situations to save the lives of civilians. After a sudden change in the leadership of their local fire department, the firefighters find it difficult to accept their new reality. Being a loyal and strong group, the firefighters deal with the aftermath of a mishap, which brings them under the radar of the system.

In order to save their jobs and the local fire department, they must fight against overwhelming odds. As fires keep challenging them, they must also learn how to navigate their own egos and insecurities. Created by Toon Anthoni, Jasper Moeyaert, and Carl Plaisier, the show highlights the daily battles fought by firefighters, the emotional issues they face, and the difficulties in their professional and personal lives. The visuals and the tension-filled narrative make it an engrossing viewing experience. It can be witnessed on Netflix.

1. Only the Brave (2017)

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘Only the Brave’ is the tumultuous story of Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin), a local firefighter in Prescott, Arizona, who assumes the command of a group of his colleagues. When he encounters a troubling fire-related incident, he predicts that it will get bigger and riskier. When superiors refuse to take him seriously, he attempts to build his own certified team with the help of the mayor. He recruits Brendan McDonough (Miles Teller) and other individuals as “hotshots” to carry out critical operations on the front lines.

Based on real events as depicted in Sean Flynn’s GQ article ‘No Exit’, the drama film chronicles the experiences of Eric’s team of firefighters who risk their lives to contain the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. As the fire rages on without end, the team members battle against overwhelming odds to contribute whatever they can to the containment efforts. The gritty visuals, the sense of risk, and the trials and tribulations of the characters add to the flavor of the narrative. You may watch the movie here.

