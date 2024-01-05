SkyMed Renewed For Season 3 at Paramount+; To be Shot in North Bay

Paramount+ has renewed ‘SkyMed’ for a third season. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in North Bay, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. The pre-production work for season 3 is set to begin next month. Julie Puckrin continues to serve as the head writer with James Genn on board as a director.

In the second season of ‘SkyMed,’ the medevac service expands into new territory, bringing familiar faces back and introducing new flight crew members. Amidst personal challenges and a looming inquiry into a patient fatality, the team must rally together to search for a missing medevac. Crystal navigates her role as a medical student, while a hidden past threatens the relationship between Nowak and Tristan. The installment unfolds with revelations about the selection camp incident, unexpected consequences of a night out, and the exposure of long-held secrets. As the pressure surrounding SkyMed’s expansion intensifies, the season concludes with a shocking emergency that leaves one of the flight crew members fighting for their life.

In the third season, the viewers can expect a riveting continuation of the medevac service’s tumultuous journey. The fallout from a fallen teammate’s recovery, Crystal’s evolving role as a medical student, and the looming threat to the relationship between Nowak and Tristan set the stage for intense plot developments. Against a backdrop of personal differences, the SkyMed team may face new challenges. The season is poised to deliver unexpected twists to keep the viewers on the edge.

The majority of the main cast is anticipated to return to the upcoming third installment. In addition to Natasha Calis in the role of Hayley, we may see Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal, Praneet Akilla as Chopper, Aason Nadjiwon as Bodie, Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Thomas Elms as Nowak, and Kheon Clarke as Tristan. Joining them will likely be Sydney Kuhne as Stef, Ryan Ali as Reese, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden as Dr. Yana Noah. Additionally, we can expect recurring cast members such as Braeden Clarke (Jeremy), Emilia McCarthy (Madison), and Aaron Ashmore (Wheezer) to be part of the returnees.

‘SkyMed’ is brought to the audiences through the collaborative efforts of Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios. Created by Puckrin, the series draws inspiration from her sister and brother-in-law’s experiences flying air ambulances. Puckrin also serves as an executive producer, along with Vanessa Piazza and Gillian Hormel. Rhonda Baker and Carrie Wilkins, hailing from Manitoba, serve as producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution takes charge of the international distribution of the series beyond the borders of Canada.

The previous seasons of the show were filmed in Winnipeg and Steinbach, Manitoba, in addition to a significant portion shot in Toronto, Ontario. North Bay, a significant location of the third installment, earlier hosted the production of projects such as ‘Fall Into Winter’ and ‘The Lake.’

Read More: Is SkyMed Based on a True Story?