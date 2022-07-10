Where is SkyMed Filmed?

Creator Julie Puckrin’s ‘Skymed’ is a medical drama that follows a host of pilots and nurses who operate air ambulances in remote parts of Northern Canada. While the characters’ heavy-pressure jobs command much of the running time of the show, their personal lives are given attention too. Ultimately ‘Skymed’ observes its central group of people as they balance their work and personal lives in a job that requires them to be on their toes at all times.

Operating regular ambulances is fraught with danger, so adding the element of flying into the mix makes the job even more frightful. The series sees the group called for help in all sorts of remote areas. One might start wondering where the series was shot. Here’s everything we know.

Skymed Filming Locations

Manitoba is where the series is set and that is where most of the shooting took place. More specifically, the show is based in the northern region of the province, its immense natural scenery allowing for some striking shots. The deep forests are instrumental in creating some beautiful imagery. At the same time, however, they highlight the vastness of their surroundings and the loneliness of the place the characters inhabit. Here is what we know about the filming locations.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The capital of the Manitoba province served as a major filming location. Filming in Winnipeg most likely began in either August or September of 2021. A casting call was posted in August calling for numerous extras from Manitoba’s large Indigenous population. Filming here for the first season concluded in January 2022. Winnipeg is an urbanized and modern city but it still retains much of its natural wonder. The deeply wooded areas and the lakes populating the landscape of the city and its outskirts are taken advantage of by the show makers. The show features scenes in the snow and Winnipeg sees a large amount of it, making the city suitable for snow scenes.

Steinbach, Manitoba

Skymed TV series filming scenes at Harv's Air – https://t.co/Z36RphNUpo https://t.co/cs27cGh320 — Karen Tusa (@Floridagirl2010) January 31, 2022

Steinbach is another large city in Manitoba that has seen shooting for ‘Skymed’. The show was partly filmed at Harv’s Air, a flying school located in the city, in November. The total days the show was filmed here is estimated to be ten. Of course, flying plays a huge part in the show and planes feature heavily. Thus, the show closed in on Harv’s Air to help. Some of the staff of the flying school also have cameos in the show. Apart from the two cities, additional filming was done in other areas of Manitoba. Scenes were sometimes shot in freezing conditions and the production had to roll with it.

Toronto, Ontario

With the show set in Manitoba, it is no surprise that most of ‘Skymed’ is shot in the province. However, the production also undertook shooting in Toronto, the capital of Ontario. Filming was already underway in Toronto as well as Manitoba when the series was announced in September 2021.

Read More: Best Medical Shows on Netflix