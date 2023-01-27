Slick Barrier Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

‘Shark Tank‘ season 14 episode 13 witnessed entrepreneurs Aaron and Tony Gonzales present Slick Barrier, their unique solution to keeping out pests. While pests, especially scorpions, are quite dangerous and can pose a deadly threat, the two came up with an effective and innovative solution that would help keep such insects out of one’s house. Besides, what makes Slick Barrier all the more interesting is how it does away with harmful pest control methods, including pesticides, for a more child-friendly approach. Well, let’s take a look at the product and trace the company’s growth, shall we?

Slick Barrier: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Although Aaron and Tony share the same last name, they aren’t related but have been friends since childhood. Tony completed his Bachelor of Applied Science in Political Science, Government, Religion, and Political Philosophy from Arizona State University (ASU) in 2000. He then went on to complete his Doctor of Law degree in Litigation and Commercial Law from ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Following his graduation, Tony began working at the Arizona-based Garcia & Gonzales Law Firm, where he held the position of a partner up to 2022.

In the meantime, Tony and Aaron co-founded their company, 95 Applications, in 2018, under which they developed Slick Barrier. On the other hand, Aaron completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix and worked as an enrollment manager for his alma mater. Although he joined American Express as a Relationship Manager in June 2011, he soon moved on to other companies, including HDE Agency and Verizon Wireless. Eventually, he started 95 Applications alongside Tony in 2018, and by 2020 was involved in the business on a full-time basis.

The idea for Slick Barrier came to Aaron’s mind when he moved into a house infested by scorpions. While figuring out ways to get rid of the pests, he noticed that they were unable to climb up the sides of a plastic container. Although that made him think of a method to keep the insects out without harmful chemicals, he had to put his plan into motion once a scorpion bit his son. Eventually, Aaron tied up with Tony, and the two found a way to turn their idea into a product.

Slick Barriers are an effective solution to keep insects out of the house, bundled inside a handy can. All users have to do is spread the solution all around the bottom part of their house’s external wall, and it immediately dries into a slippery, plasticky surface, which insects cannot climb. Although Slick Barrier uses a specific chemical solution, it is non-harmful, unlike other pesticides, and can be used even while children are around.

Where is Slick Barrier Now?

Aaron and Tony started their business as a side hustle in 2018. Back then, it was called 95 Applications, and the co-founders had to consult numerous chemists and go through several prototypes before coming up with a solution that worked without a hitch. Surprisingly, the product was well received during its initial stages, which made Aaron quit his job and take up Slick Barrier full-time in 2020. Similarly, in 2022, John left his partner position in a law firm and joined Aaron as a full-time businessman.

By then, the company had changed its name to Averzion, and Slick Barrier was developed under its banner. Moreover, in 2022, Tony and Aaron even launched a Kickstarter campaign hoping for further investments, but it, unfortunately, failed to hit its goal. Nevertheless, Slick Barrier’s success in the market soon got Aaron and Tony the fame they deserved, and the duo appeared in several prestigious publications, further increasing their reach.

People interested in trying out the products can purchase them exclusively from Slick Barrier’s official website, where a quart will set you back by $44.99, while a gallon costs $104.99. Additionally, the company offers two kinds of starter kits, as well as an Ultra version, which acts as a top coat. Besides, through their company, Averzion, the pair helps businesses and homeowners find a pro-installer who will apply the product for a small fee. It is inspiring to witness Aaron and Tony’s incredible success, and we are confident that the company will grow further in the years to come.

