How Did David Cartwright Die? Did Jonathan Pryce Leave Slow Horses?

Even retired, David Cartwright, the former head of MI5, remains a crucial part of ‘Slow Horses.’ His grandson, River Cartwright, has been stuck in Jackson Lamb’s Slough House for the better part of his career. Even though this often finds him in the middle of much action, the agent dreams of joining the Park again so that he can be taken seriously in the Agency once again. Yet, despite his disreputation, River remains famously infamous, in part largely due to the family legacy he carries.

In season 5, the narrative witnesses the early deterioration of David Cartwright, as old age and illness overtake his mind and body. Even so, he ends up playing a pivotal role in helping the horses recognize and counter the destabilization strategy being employed against the Park. Nonetheless, it seems the retired agent will no longer be offering any last-minute saves to his grandson and the others. SPOILERS AHEAD.

David Cartwright’s Death Was Likely a Result of His Old Age

In his retirement, David Cartwright develops severe dementia that ultimately requires advanced care at a retirement home. Once River enrolls his grandfather at one such establishment, he continues to visit him regularly as the two remain the last of each other’s families. At the beginning of season 6, this family of two undergoes an overwhelming loss when David breathes his last breath. As the sixth season kicks off, the former head of MI5 has already passed away. River, alongside the Park, is making arrangements for the funeral, which remains a highly secretive affair of its own. Due to security protocol, the deceased’s real profession and service to the country can never be revealed to the public.

As a result, he is given the title of the Head of Transportation, a more sheltered and unglamorous position in the government. Many people, including high-ranking MI5 agents like Diana Taverner, the new First Desk head, attend David’s funeral. Likewise, despite their differences, Jackson Lamb is also in attendance. The head of the Slough House makes a passing remark about the possibility of David Cartright being alive and simply faking his death for some Agency-related reason or another. However, his passing comment is most likely a joke. Given River’s grief over the situation and David’s prior health conditions, the death seems final, marking the end of the exceptional agent’s life.

Jonathan Pryce is in Slow Horses Season 6

Even though David Cartwright takes his departure in season 6 of ‘Slow Horses,’ actor Jonathan Pryce remains a part of the show. The actor makes an appearance in the premiere of the season itself, stepping into the role of David in episode 1 titled ‘Circle of Life.’ Even though the episode picks up in the aftermath of David’s death, audiences get another glimpse of the character through a flashback/dream sequence. In the scene, the retired MI5 Head speaks to his grandson, as the two talk about making a home for themselves in the absence of River’s mother.

The emotionally poignant scene offers a final on-screen goodbye of sorts for River and his grandfather while also allowing the fans to get a departing glimpse at David. Whether or not Jonathan Pryce will continue to helm the role the rest of the season through similar flashbacks remains yet to be seen. Nonetheless, the actor has remained a part of the show, at least for now. Outside of ‘Slow Horses,’ the critically acclaimed actor remains engaged in various other films and TV shows. Some of his upcoming projects include ‘It’s All Going Very Well..,’ ‘Keep Her Quiet,’ and ‘Elden Ring.’

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