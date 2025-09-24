Is Louisa Really Quitting the Slough House? Is Rosalind Eleazar Leaving Slow Horses?

‘Slow Horses’ is a show about spy espionage unfolding in Central London. Jackson Lamd and his team of rejects at the Slough House remain at the center of the narrative as they find themselves entangled with increasingly dangerous conspiracies in every season. However, while the plot changes with every new continuation, it’s the characters, their multi-faceted narratives, and relationships that keep the audience coming back. Therefore, Louisa Guy, who has been around the Slough House since the very beginning, remains one of the most crucial pillars of the series. Simultaneously, her long-standing experience at MI5’s dumping ground for discarded agents also means she has had more than her fair share of traumatic, near-death incidents. Thus, it’s only a little surprising when season 5 opens with Louisa on her last day at the House, strapped in for a six-month-long break. Naturally, this startling turn in Louisa’s storyline leaves the future of the character and her actor, Rosalind Eleazar, uncertain. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Louisa Has Decided to Quit the Slough House

Louisa Guy was first transferred to the Slough House after she messed up at a tail operation. Therefore, like the other unwanted but unfirable Agents of the Service, she was left to the guidance of the uninterested Jackson Lamb. The transfer ended up having a fortunate advantage when her paths crossed with Min Harper. Inevitably, sparks of romance fly between the duo, leading to a fruitful relationship. Tragically, their time together comes to an end in season 2 episode 3, ‘Drinking Games,’ when Min gets brutally murdered. In season 4, she undergoes another tragedy when news of River’s apparent death arrives. Even though his death is eventually revealed to be a misdirect and the agent very much remains alive, the incident still takes a heavy toll on Louisa.

It’s an open secret in the MI5 that the agents at the Slough House aren’t entirely well-adjusted. River has a hero complex, Shirley has recently developed PTSD on top of her addiction problems, and none of the agents are eager to resolve any of their issues. For the same reason, Louisa believes she can only work on herself by breaking free and finding a new beginning. Thus, she decides to take a mental health break from work. However, as she divulges to River in the aftermath of her lackluster farewell party, she’s planning on quitting the Service for good. Furthermore, she seems insistent on maintaining some distance from her former colleagues. As such, it seems the agent is serious about parting ways with the Slough. Still, depending on how things unravel for the ex-agent and the rest of the horses, there’s always a chance Louisa would follow in Standish’s footsteps and end up returning to the Slough House sooner or later.

Rosalind Eleazar is Likely Not Leaving Slow Horses Anytime Soon

Despite Louisa’s uncertain future at the Slough House, it’s unlikely that Rosalind Eleazar will be parting ways with ‘Slow Horses’ in the near future. The actress is set to appear in the rest of season 5 as a regular. Furthermore, the beginning of the season sets up too many potential storylines for the character to be simply written off without any fanfare. For instance, the surprising new romantic tension between her and River demands the narrative to delve deeper into what the ill-advised kiss might mean for the duo. In a conversation with Hello Magazine, showrunner Douglas Urbanski spoke about the same.

Urbanski said, “I wonder how many people have actually had workplace chemistry that didn’t amount to anything, or a workplace flirtation where both people knew that’s exactly what it was and that’s where it will remain. I think that there’s some of that going on (between River and Louisa).” Furthermore, the agent’s time with the Slough House doesn’t feel entirely resolved yet. Actress Rosalind Eleazar herself alluded to an exciting chapter ahead for her character in the new season. She told Red Magazine, “We get to explore different dynamics as new Slow Horses are paired together, so you see personalities clash.” She further added, “I’m looking forward to the world stabilising more. On a professional level, I feel really lucky with what I’m working on, and I hope that that continues.” Thus, it seems safe to assume that Lousia will continue to remain a part of the show despite the decisions her character is making regarding her career.

