Slow Horses Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: Lost and Found

Jackson Lamb and his joes remain on the run in season 6 of ‘Slow Horses’ as an elusive but persistent enemy continues to hunt after them. River and Coe, along with Sid, are still trying to shake off the shadows they have acquired in the form of Russian assassins who seem hellbent on spilling the agents’ blood. On the other hand, Louisa and the other MI5 agents stay the course on flying under the radar and locating their safehouse. Lamb and Roddy’s attempt to identify their enemy leads them to Emma Flyte, the now former Head of the Dogs, who ends up reluctantly helping them out in their unofficial mission. Meanwhile, trouble brews at the Park as Diana’s past mistakes come back to haunt her career with their consequences. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Frank Walks Into a Trap and Lamb Walks out of One

Damien Cantor remains pleased with himself for trapping the head of MI5’s Front Desk. As he attends a clandestine meeting with a mysterious woman, it becomes evident that all of it has been an elaborate attempt to impress a third party with whom the media CEO is eager to do some business. Yet, from the looks of it, he still has some ways to go before he can acquire this mystery party’s trust enough to secure a contract with them. Simultaneously, the snag in the seamless cover-up of his latest criminal escapades remains as Reece Nesmith, witness to his dad’s assassination, remains on the loose. Frank Harkness, the mercenary who assassinated the ex-MI5 agent in the first place, discovers that Lamb has already gotten to his new target, which makes things more complicated for him. Meanwhile, the leader of the Slough House finds himself knocking on Emma Flyte’s door.

With the horses on the chopping block, there are only a handful of people that Lamb can trust. It seems he has decided Flyte, who has been driven out of the Park by Diana’s spiral, is one such person. At the moment, his top priority is to figure out who is killing former Slough House agents. He believes that the deaths are connected to Harkness. Therefore, he wants to use Reece as bait to draw the mercenary out. At the flight’s house, the kid makes a phone call to the last number his father called and makes demands of £10,000 for his silence. The call’s recipient, who happens to be Damien, isn’t pleased with this development but brings it to Frank’s attention all the same. As such, a meeting is set at the nearby Shake Shack, where Lamb plans on confronting the killer alone.

In turn, Frank shows up with two hired hands, who seem to hero-worship him for his reputation. The meeting initially unfolds only between the mercenary and the MI5 agent. The former denies any connection to the killings of the Slough House agents. Even so, Lamb remains interested in learning about who the other person is currently reporting to. Unfortunately for him, the meeting goes sideways when Frank’s men find Reece, who has escaped from Flyte’s apparent, seemingly in an attempt to kill his father’s killer. With the kid in the fold, the stakes rise since Lamb can no longer just walk away from this encounter. However, a chance presents itself when one of the customers at the establishment complains about the agent’s cigarette. Lamb uses that as an opportunity to create a scene, and Reece capitalizes on it, loudly accusing Frank of molestation, which allows the two to create enough chaos to flee from the premises.

Diana’s Situation With Damien Worsens

Diana finds herself with an uninvited guest at her front door: Damine. Unsurprisingly, the CEO isn’t ready to let go of the blackmail he has over the Front Desk head just yet. He informs the director that she will be receiving a call later in the night that he wants her to answer. The implication that her secrets will be spilled otherwise is easily understood. Even though Diana rebuffs him in the moment, even she knows there’s not much she can do to actually stand her ground. Afterward, she finds herself at the deserted Park, where another encounter awaits her. This time, she is confronted by Nash, chairman of the Limitations Committee. Her recent interview has stirred up enough trouble that he has felt compelled to snoop into matters.

This is how he has learned about the death of a woman in Kaza, Russia. The official story proposes the killing as a result of a robbery-gone-wrong. However, the woman was a GRU agent, responsible for the deaths of two MI5 agents. As such, the incident begins to seem more like a retaliatory mission, authorized by Diana. Yet, the fact remains that she doesn’t have the authority to make such a call, and the Agency doesn’t have enough money to fund such a mission. Naturally, this suggests the First Desk head would have indulged in outside investment, which would explain her current seemingly compromised state. Therefore, the Limitations Committee has set up a review meeting for her. Afterward, the call Damien had mentioned comes through, revealing senior GRU officer Vassily Rasnokov as the caller.

Sid Makes a Bad Call

Shortly after River and Sid walk into the bowling alley so that the latter can make a call to Diana Taverner, the Russian assassins on their tail catch up to them. This leads to a massive showdown, wherein the bowling alley attendant dies, and River gets shot in the hand. In the aftermath, Sid remains convinced that reaching out to Diana is still her best bet. Furthermore, River’s injury offers the perfect excuse to make a pit stop at a shopping center for some preliminary first aid. The agents follow hot on the horse’s trail but decide against a direct public confrontation. However, they eventually realize that River and the others are planning on spending as much time inside the center as possible. Therefore, the assassins end up making an entrance.

Coe, who had found permanent residence in the arcade, is the first one to notice their arrival. He confronts one of them, Jim, in the men’s room, and discovers that he is a GRU agent. The two agents, armed with their own concealable blades, inevitably end up in a violent confrontation. Meanwhile, Sid sneaks out to Coe’s car to use his phone to contact Diana. Unfortunately for her, it seems her trust truly is misplaced. When Vassily called the First Desk Head, it was to let her know that he wanted revenge on Sid Baker, the MI5 agent believed to have killed the GRU Agent in Kazan. Diana reluctantly agrees to hand the agent over under the condition that the Slough House killings will cease.

Thus, when Sid’s call comes through, the senior agent orders it to be traced and dropped. Shortly thereafter, Jim’s partner, Jane, locates the MI5 agent. Although the latter tries to fight back, she is eventually outnumbered when the other assassin also shows up. As the two leave the scene with Sid, River discovers Coe’s dead body inside the mall. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Lamb continues to shadow Frank after their Shake Shack encounter. When the mercenary enters an upscale restaurant, Flyte agrees to pick up the trail and find out who the former CIA agent is meeting. As such, she realizes that Frank is working with Damien.

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