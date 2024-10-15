Smile 2: Where Was the 2024 Movie Filmed?

Directed by Parker Finn as a sequel to his hit movie ‘Smile,’ ‘Smile 2’ follows famous popstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she is haunted by a terrifying entity that seems to create vivid hallucinations of evil smiles all around her. When Skye heads to her friend Lewis’ apartment to check up on him, she finds him in a terror-stricken state. After he kills himself in front of her, Skye begins to see horrifying events unfolding around her as a malicious presence taunts her. Hoping to find a way to defeat the relentless entity and regain control of her mind, she heads out of the city. The shifting backdrops of the horror film seem to paint a picture of ever-present danger for Skye, as no matter where she goes, she cannot escape the grinning monster.

Smile 2 Filming Locations

‘Smile 2’ was filmed throughout New York, in New York City, and the Upstate New York region, including Albany, Ellenville, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Wappingers Falls. Principal photography began in January 2024 and was wrapped up by March 2024. The film’s casting for extras may have been carried out under the working title ‘Too Much For One Heart’ by HGB Casting. Short on time leading up to filming, Naomi Scott entered a studio and started practicing the song and dance required for the production two days after her casting was confirmed. To create a believable pop star character, the actress sang all of her songs and performed the choreography featured in the film.

New York City, New York

‘Smile 2’ is most recognizably filmed in and around New York City. The protagonist is a pop star based in the metropolis, and the city and its emblematic skyline feature in the background of various sequences of the film. The city’s busy residential areas and office buildings feature in the backdrop of the film as the parasite begins to take hold of Skye Riley, and she flees the urban landscape in hopes of escaping it.

Newburgh, New York

Filming for ‘Smile 2’ took place across cities and villages in Hudson Valley, with the production team doing pop-up shoots and maintaining discretion. One of these locations is the city of Newburgh in Orange County. The crew set up shop at the Newburgh Brewing Company on 88 South Colden Street for three days as they shot sequences at The Lofts at Foundry. Featuring a red brick exterior, the apartment complex is located at 43 Edward Street and was used to shoot some of the scary sequences within its minimalistic rooms and halls.

Albany, New York

Albany, the capital city of New York State, played a significant role in the filming of ‘Smile 2.’ Known for its industrious history and modern cityscape, Albany provided the perfect setting for some of the more intense urban scenes in the film. The seat of Albany County, Albany, is a major location for the film crew’s shooting leg of Upstate New York, which created a diverse visual gallery for the movie.

Ellenville, New York

Located in Ulster County, the small village of Ellenville is another filming location for ‘Smile 2.’ The quaint charm and surrounding natural landscapes of Ellenville provide a quieter, more isolated environment that contrasts sharply with the urban settings of the movie. As Skye tries to escape the city and its nightmarish hallucinations, Ellenville serves as one of her stops along the way.

Poughkeepsie, New York

The production also headed to Poughkeepsie, the seat of Dutchess County located in the Hudson Valley. Poughkeepsie’s riverside location is accentuated by the Walkway Over the Hudson State Park, a steel cantilever bridge that connects the town to Highland. Poughkeepsie’s serene neighborhoods and the Hudson River flowing nearby provide a unique and atmospheric setting for filmmakers.

Wappingers Falls, New York

The picturesque village of Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County also served as a filming location for ‘Smile 2.’ With its eponymous creek and charming small-town feel, Wappingers Falls provides a hauntingly beautiful backdrop as Skye’s journey takes her deeper into the increasingly rustic countryside. The town’s industrial ambiance can be felt as Skye travels through its streets, with surrounding mountain ranges visible on the horizon. The psychological horror unfolding in Skye’s mind creates a stark contrast with the peaceful natural landscapes surrounding her, leading to an unsettling effect as she begins to realize that isolation may not save her.

