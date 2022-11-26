8 Movies Like Smile You Must See

Directed by Parker Finn, Paramount Pictures’ ‘Smile‘ is a psychological horror film that follows Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist. In one of her sessions, a patient starts acting weirdly and kills herself while smiling at Rose. Traumatized by this, the counselor begins hallucinating, and everywhere she goes, she sees people smiling at her in the same creepy way. Soon, she realizes that other people have had similar experiences and killed themselves. So, Rose sets out to find the thread that connects them all to save herself.

‘Smile’ is an intriguing film in the genre as it leverages classic age-old tropes around an innovative premise. The film is packed with jump scares, strange occurrences, and smiles that give you the chills. Furthermore, the story builds around mental health, trauma, and grief, humanizing the characters and the narrative. If such facets of a story fascinate you, we have a list of movies lined up for you. You can watch several of the below-mentioned movies, like ‘Smile’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Matriarch (2022)

‘Matriarch‘ is a horror film that combines supernatural and psychological genres. The story is about Laura, a lonely woman who overdoses and almost dies. Later she returns to her home village to reconnect with Celia, her mother but discovers something dark and sinister. ‘Matriarch’ and ‘Smile’ have a few significant similarities. Both films explore themes like trauma, mother-daughter relationships, and grief. Both Laura and Rose seem to have a problem with their mothers. It becomes a crucial part of how their psyche is shaped over the years and how even after growing up, the pain, grief, and fear are buried deep in them. These layers elevate the story and instill a sense of curiosity within the audience.

7. mother! (2017)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, ‘mother!’ is a psychological horror film that centers on mother (Jennifer Lawrence). mother and Him (Javier Bardem) live together in a rustic house in the countryside. When a few guests arrive in the house, mother gets an unsettling feeling about them, and things take a dark turn. ‘mother!’ and ‘Smile’ are metaphorical stories wherein the core premise carries a deeper meaning.

‘Smile’ gives sorrow and emotional suffering a metaphysical form, whereas the story of ‘mother!‘ portrays the affliction of mother Earth. The latter movie comprises far more layers and is riddled with symbols of Christianity. These aspects give the narrative far more depth than a conventional horror flick and make the audience ponder.

6. The Others (2001)

‘The Others‘ is a period horror film about Grace (Nicole Kidman) and her two children living in a completely dark house. Since Grace’s children are photosensitive, she covers all windows and doors with curtains to ensure no light enters their home. Right after World War II ends, Grace awaits her husband’s return but gets an inkling that ghosts might be in the house. Grace’s arc in ‘The Others’ is similar to Rose’s in ‘Smile.’

In both movies, the women try to connect the dots to understand what’s happening. The audience is with them on this journey and sees everything from their perspective. Another interesting aspect of both characters is how they block out certain aspects of their lives because of how much pain it causes them. However, when they face it, things eventually make sense for the audience, and that payoff leaves the viewers satisfied.

5. Sinister (2012)

‘Sinister’ is a supernatural horror film that centers on Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) and his family. When struggling true crime writer Ellison moves into a new house with his family, he comes across a strange box in its attic. It contains films of various people getting murdered in a horrifying way. As he watches these videos for his novels, Ellison realizes there’s more to these videos, and his family could be in danger.

Although, ‘Sinister’ has an entirely different story than ‘Smile,’ the tropes feel familiar. In both movies, the so-called paranormal activity becomes increasingly scary. The way Ellison starts spiraling is analogous to what happens to Rose as the narrative progresses. Above and beyond this, both films are packed with traditional tropes of the genre but keep the audiences engaged.

4. It Follows (2014)

‘It Follows’ is a critically acclaimed supernatural psychological thriller film. After Jay has sexual intercourse with her boyfriend, Hugh, she discovers that she is now cursed with a supernatural entity. Soon she finds out that the entity passes from one person to another via sexual intercourse. To save herself from dying, she has to sleep with someone else. Like ‘Smile,’ ‘It Follows’ also portrays a real-world subject in a paranormal form. Thus, how the supernatural entity finds its victims directly reflects the real-world issue. These facets make the story more palatable and tether something otherworldly to reality.

3. The Babadook (2014)

‘The Babadook’ is a supernatural thriller about a mother, Amelia, who reads her child, Sam, a scary story titled ‘Mister Babadook.’ However, Sam starts experiencing unexplainable things and fears that ‘The Babadook’ from the story has now come alive into reality. So, it is up to Amelia to help his son confront his fears and get rid of them.

Although ‘The Babdook‘ and ‘Smile’ are different in their aesthetics and narrative style, they resemble each other on a conceptual level. In both movies, the supernatural entities represent trauma buried deep within people. Amelia and Rose both try to deal with this aspect, but how their arcs progress is pretty different. Thus, despite having similarities in the concept, both movies offer the audience different perspectives on the same subject.

2. Hereditary (2018)

‘Hereditary‘ is one of the best horror films we have seen in the last few years. The movie begins with the funeral of Annie’s mother, who was a significant part of her life. As the family is grieving, unusual incidents start to occur in the house, which causes Annie to spiral and lead her down a sinister path. ‘Hereditary’ is also an off-beat take on mental health but takes an entirely different direction with its portrayal of the subject.

There are a few similarities between the mother-daughter relationship in ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Smile.’ In both cases, the daughters are scarred due to traumatic experiences involving their mother. The way Annie starts questioning what’s real and what’s not reminds us of Rose. Both films have several layers of meaning that people ponder after the movie ends.

1. The Ring (2002)

‘The Ring‘ is one of the scariest and most popular horror films to have come out in the last two decades. When Rachel stumbles upon a videotape, she plays it and watches an unsettling video which is merely a montage of clips. Several eerie visuals give her the chills and stay with her even after the short video ends. Soon, she discovers that anyone who watches the footage dies within one week. To save herself, Rachel must try to find the meaning behind the video and save herself from dying.

The basic premise with which ‘Smile’ begins shares a semblance with ‘The Ring.’ On the one hand, Rose sees a patient die; on the other hand, Rachel sees a videotape. Rose and Rachel discover that they have only one week to save themselves from what seems like a curse. The two characters search for answers and learn critical details about the patient and the video. In addition, both carry a certain amount of ambiguity, keeping the audience hooked until the end.

