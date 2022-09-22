Snabba Cash Season 2 Ending, Explained: Why Did Leya Kill Zaki?

Netflix’s Swedish crime-drama series ‘Snabba Cash’ is inspired by Jens Lapidus’ ‘Stockholm Noir’ literary trilogy, which was previously adapted for the ‘Easy Money’ film trilogy, starring Joel Kinnaman. The series is set about a decade after the films and revolves around Syrian Kurds and not Serbian immigrants, unlike in the books and the movies. The main protagonist is Leya (Evin Ahmad), an ambitious and resourceful entrepreneur and single mother. Her late husband, Yannick, was a drug lord. The more Leya tries to leave behind her past to establish herself in the tech sector, the more she finds herself entangled in the drug trade.

In season 2, just when her company, TargetCoach, is about to go public, her investor, Tomas Storm (Olle Sarri), declares that he has decided to pull out. She learns that Storm has committed financial fraud using her company, and now governmental bodies are after him. In utter desperation, Leya reaches out to her contacts in the criminal underworld once more. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Snabba Cash’ season 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Recap

As the season begins, TargetCoach is about to be launched on the Swedish stock exchange. Leya couldn’t be happier as all her dreams are now on the verge of coming true. Storm walks into her office then and announces that he is pulling out of her company. He later hands back all the shares he owned of TargetCoach through Macking, effectively giving Leya back her company. This could have been a cause of celebration, but as Leya discovers, Storm used KryptiChat to do round-tripping, which has brought TargetCoach to the attention of the Economic Crime Authorities.

When Leya speaks to Storm again, he offers her two options: Leya either takes responsibility for the round-tripping or they carve up TargetCoach. Refusing to accept this, Leya reaches out to tech wiz Vlad, who tells her that she can only get rid of the problem by continuing the round-tripping. She first goes to Marcus, one of the early investors, who demands sexual favors in return. Ultimately, she agrees to serve as the liaison with a South American drug cartel for Marko, an associate of Yannick.

Meanwhile, a new player, Zaki, is released from prison, and he quickly establishes in the drug scene of the city and manages run Ravy (Dada Fungula Bozela) out of business and out of town. Ruthless and clever, Zaki recruits teenagers to run errands for him. Among these teenagers are Jalal, Rana, Mohammed, and Liban, students at Leya’s former school. Jamal, an activities manager at the school and a good friend of Leya, begins to suspect something is wrong with his students.

Leya meets with the cartel and secures the deal for Marko. However, Zaki arrives at Marko’s headquarters while Leya is there and guns the former down after learning that Leya is the contact for the cartel and instructs her to play the role that Marko designated for her. Leya reaches out to the cartel, and they also insist on her being the contact. They threaten that they will come after her family otherwise. She contacts Nala, one of Ravy’s lieutenants. But with Ravy gone, Nala is unsure how to run their dwindling business.

Meanwhile, Tim is back after spending time in prison. He tries to stay on the legal side of things but finds it miserable and speaks to Zaki, whom he met in prison, to be part of his crew. In the season 2 finale, Leya and Nala work together to bring Zaki down. As Leya has found a new partner in the tech sector as well, her dreams come closer than ever to being a reality.

Snabba Cash Season 2: Ending: Why Did Leya Kill Zaki?

Zaki’s death happens in the climactic scene of the second season of ‘Snabba Cash,’ but the build-up to it starts at the series premiere. Zaki takes over the drug scene of the city at a stunning pace with ingenious planning and violence. But one can feel that a sense of doom is attached to his rise, and we see it play out in the last couple of episodes of the season. Although Ravy returns to the city, he dies in Leya’s arms after accidentally killing Liban during a shootout between the two groups over the drug shipment from South America and getting shot in turn by Zaki. Nala kills Osman for betraying their crew.

However, Leya manages to get the drug packages out and relocate them to a safer location. She then uses it to lure Zaki in. Meanwhile, Nala kills Zaki’s two most trusted lieutenants in a restaurant in broad daylight with several witnesses present (but somehow doesn’t get arrested for it). As for Leya, she tries to shoot Zaki while showing him the drugs but only manages to hit him in the leg. She escapes, and Zaki follows. Eventually, Leya shoots Zaki from behind before emptying her gun on him. She knows that Isabel is pregnant with Ravy’s child. Like her son, Isabel’s child will grow up without a father. A part of her reasons is obviously revenge. No matter what Ravy did to her, he was family.

Does TargetCoach Go Public?

In episode 5, Leya speaks to a fund manager, who shows interest in Leya and TargetCoach, but expresses her concerns on Storm’s involvement. Leya assures her by telling her that she bought back TargetCoach. This is a lie, especially the buying back part. But the fact of the matter is that she does own her company in its entirety. With the help of the fund manager, who invests significantly in the company, she makes TargetCoach public, introducing it on Nasdaq North. Leya and the fund manager ring the bell together when the countdown hits zero in front of a roomful of people.

What Happens to the Drugs?

With Zaki, Ravy, and Marko dead, Leya and Nala now control the drug business in the city. Nala recruits all the dealers in the city and the youths that previously worked for Zaki. This includes Tim and Jalal. Mohammed enrolls at a different and better school, while it seems that Rana is done with working for criminals as well. Nala distributes the drugs among the dealers, and we can safely presume that Leya is able to pay back the money she owes the cartel.

In the final sequence of the season, Jamal confronts Leya, having learned of her involvement in the incident that led to Liban’s death. Leya, now one of the most powerful people in the city, threatens him. A wisp of romance has been developing between these two throughout the season. It falls apart at this moment. Jamal staggers away from her while Leya looks out at the city. She has fulfilled her dreams but only after paying a steep price for it. She also had to return to her old life in order to move ahead in the present one.

