SoaPen Shark Tank Update: Where is SoaPen Now?

The undeniable fact of life is that innovation and change are how we move forward. A concept for something new and something different can strike anyone at any time, which they then hope to present to the general public to improve our overall living standards. That’s where ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ comes into play with its celebration of such ideas, which includes SoaPen, as seen on season 13 episode 4. Just like the product name suggests, it’s a soap-filled pen designed for ease of use. Now, if you want to know more about this business, we’ve got you covered.

SoaPen: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Even though Amanat Anand and Shubham Issar are both from New Delhi, India, they only met while attending the Parsons School of Design in New York City. They obtained their Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Product Design together, following which Amanat worked for ASH NYC and Uhuru Design, whereas Shubham served at Stand and Build. The duo still stayed in touch, so the idea to start a company came to them when they learned some shocking statistics. Yogita Agrawal was their third co-founder, but it looks like she parted ways with them in mid-2017.

Upon learning that more than 50% of contagious diseases fatal to children under the age of 5 can be avoided simply if they frequently wash their hands with soap, the purpose of SoaPen was conceived. Amanat and Shubham subsequently entered their notion of building a fun and easy-to-use product aimed at kids into the UNICEF Wearables for Good Challenge and won. Using this grant money awarded to their prototype, they started a research and development department, leading to the accessible soap-filled sticks coming to life in just a short while.

Amanat and Shubham spoke with chemical engineering, operation, and e-commerce experts before they launched their pen-shaped device packed with colored soap into the world. The color is significant because it allows the little kids to enjoy and draw on their hands with non-toxic soap before the water cleans it away. More importantly, it is made in such a way that it takes the CDC recommended 20 to 40 seconds to thoroughly wash off, so the stain even lets parents know if their babies properly rinsed their hands or not. There’s a clear health benefit with SoaPen.

SoaPen: Where Are They Now?

SoaPen was created while keeping sensitive skin types and purity in mind, meaning that it is free from Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, parabens, phthalates, and any other harmful chemical and animal by-products. The fact that the color doesn’t stain clothes or walls and only flesh is also a plus. Each stick lasts roughly 100 washes and has a soft rollerball applicator instead of the standard hand pumps to ensure minimal wastage. SoaPen’s small size also means that people can carry it around in pockets, backpacks, purses, etc., to facilitate easy access away from home.

SoaPen hopes to make the process of hand-washing fun and convenient for every child across the globe, which is why they work with educational institutions and conduct awareness campaigns in the US, India, and the Philippines. Furthermore, they donate a soap or a percentage of profits to reliable partner organizations that support children’s well-being with the same passion they do for every purchase.

With scents of fresh pear, berry blast, and tangy tangerine in their three soap shades (green, blue, and orange), along with their kid-friendly hand sanitizers, SoaPen is a company every parent should know about. The fact that the business’ Co-Founders were named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in Healthcare and Sciences in 2017 just reiterates their legitimacy.

