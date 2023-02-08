Spari and Shayla From Ex on the Beach: Everything We Know

Titled ‘Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never’ the spin-off of MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ is a reality show that features couples looking to start their journey to forever with their current partner but is interrupted when an ex shows up. Thanks to the drama that their relationship brings, the show has propelled many couples into the headlines. Spari and Shayla Cruz appeared in the spin-off series The pair became one of the fan favorites, and the viewers could not get enough of them together. However, many are curious to know more about the personal and professional life of Spari and Shayla, and we have the answers.

Everything We Know About Spari

Hailing from New York City, Spari is a successful music producer who has always dreamt of making it big in the music industry. Spari is still engaged in the music industry and has been producing great music, like his popular music video, “U Got It,” for fans to enjoy. The music producer also shares a close bond with his mother, Leonie Nooks. After dating his ex-girlfriend Ri Nelson for a while, he realized he was ready to settle down and tie the knot with the woman of his dreams.

He came on the show to find love and was matched with the beautiful model Shayla Cruz. After spending a few days with her, he realized she was “the one” for him, and he simply couldn’t picture his life without her. However, his relationship with Shayla showed rifts when she was not completely comfortable with his close connection with his ex-girlfriend. He has been working professionally with Ri and assured Shayla that she was the only woman he wanted and that he wished to spend a lifetime with her. We certainly hope the pair passes the test of time and live happily ever after.

Everything We Know About Shayla Cruz

25-year-old Shayla Cruz is a beautiful fashion model hailing from Windsor, Connecticut, where she finished her high schooling at Windsor Locks High School. Shayla attended Johnson & Wales University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration. She has worked with Survival815 as a fashion designer. She has also been featured in Oun Magazine and is a budding model managed by Rove Brand. She also works at the Bradley International Airport.

Muli-talented Shayla creates impressive content on her YouTube channel. She entered the show in hopes of finding her soulmate, and after being paired with Spari, she knew she wanted the princess-cut ring. However, her relationship was threatened by his ex-girlfriend Ri who believed Spari was still in love with her, which made Shayla insecure about her stand in his life. However, we hope the pair all the luck in the world and hope to hear wedding bells soon.

Read More: Jade and Ben From Ex on the Beach: Everything We Know